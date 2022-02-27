MWC 2022 Sneak Preview: Trade show tour on the construction site

The Mobile World Congress - perhaps the most important mobile event of the year - starts in Barcelona on Monday. We were already there - and here are our first impressions from the exhibition halls. Among other things, there is an exciting new flagship phone to see.

MWC 2022 opens its doors! As announced, the NextPit team will provide you with all the information you need to know. Even a day before the official start, there were already first events, like the one where Huawei presented its super device. There was also a mysterious NextPit journalist who sneaked into the exhibition halls earlier today.

Benjamin (Sher)Lucks Holmes was able to capture first impressions in a secret NextPit mission and with his cell phone camera at the ready. For example, he discovered the new flagship of the Chinese manufacturer at the OnePlus booth in the location, which is still partly under construction. The OnePlus 10 Pro has already been presented for China, and we now expect the global version of the smartphone at the MWC.

Can you imagine a VR carousel slingshot? It is probably also difficult if you have not seen it yourself. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at our video in which our team take you along on his way through the halls. Starting tomorrow, we'll be hitting the ground running in Barcelona, but don't worry: NextPit will provide you with all the important information about the new products.