Motorola to Unveil New Smartphone at Launch Event Next Week

Motorola is currently inviting press representatives to a launch event on Thursday, September 14, 2023. At the same time, the Lenovo subsidiary advertises a teaser video on social media, which only suggests the successor of the Edge 30 Neo after the Motorola Edge 2023 (review) and Motorola Edge Plus (review) .

Rumors about the Motorola Edge 40 Neo

The still pending Motorola Edge 40 Neo is no longer a stranger to us. Already last month, the well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (better known to many as OnLeaks) had published us a 360-degree video with corresponding technical data via mySmartprice.

According to Steve Hemmerstoffer, this is what the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is supposed to look like. / © Motorola | onLeaks

This indicates that the mid-range smartphone will be released in three different Pantone colors: Black (Black Beauty), Green (Soothing Sea) and Blue (Caneel Bay). It is also the latter color scheme that is now promoted by the company itself with a teaser video and features an imitation leather on the back.

The price is still unknown, of course, but we believe it will be around $400. This year, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is expected to be paired with an impressive 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage

The Edge 30 Neo, on the other hand, had 8/128 GB of memory. The IP certification should also increase from IP52 to IP68, according to the French leaker. The pOLED display itself is mentioned with a diagonal of 6.55 inches (1,080p) and a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz.

A 5,000 mAh battery serves as the power source, which should also be charged with "TurboPower" this year. The front camera (centered punch hole design) is named with a resolution of 32 MP and the vertically top left dual camera on the back with 50 and 13 MP.

The event on September 14 will tell us what is really true, and nextpit will cover it. So stay tuned!