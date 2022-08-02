200 MP and the new RAZR: Motorola shows off its new hardware!

Even before Samsung makes its move, Motorola will launch a preemptive strike by showing off a brand new foldable to the world today. Apart from the next iteration of the Motorola RAZR, we will finally get to lay our eyes on the new 200-megapixel Moto X30 Pro, which will probably be released as the Edge 30 Ultra in due time. Shortly before the presentation, the manufacturer already revealed teaser photos of the new devices.

TL;DR

Motorola X30 Pro and Motorola RAZR will be unveiled today and were teased yesterday.

Highlights include a larger display on the foldable and a 200-megapixel main camera in the Moto X30 Pro.

Both devices are expected to be released in Europe in the next few months with other region releases to be determined.

Apparently, Motorola wants to give Samsung a run for its money with the release of its new foldable. That's because the company is unveiling the new RAZR today, just a few days before Samsung's next Unpacked event. In addition to the foldable smartphone, there is also the Motorola X30 Pro which went on display today and is expected to be released as the Edge 30 Ultra in selected regions.

The RAZR 2022 will have a display with a punch hole. / © Motorola / Weibo

How do we know this information? On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Motorola showed off two teasers of the new smartphones yesterday. One image showed the display of the Motorola RAZR, which you can see right above this paragraph. You can see a punch hole at the upper display edge, alongside confirmation of the powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in further information.

First Moto flagship with a 200-megapixel camera

Possibly another piece of exciting news for most smartphone fans: the Moto X30 Pro, which the manufacturer will also introduce and which will arrive in selected regions of Europe as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The first market-ready 200-megapixel sensor will debut in the smartphone, which is supposed to provide better 50-megapixel shots thanks to pixel binning technology. Motorola confirmed that it is the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 underneath the hood, which measures 1/1.22 inches, but whether that will actually translate into better pictures, of course, remains to be seen until our review of the phone.

The X30 Pro comes with a 200-megapixel sensor. / © Motorola / Weibo

Motorola surprised the tech press last year with the Moto Edge 20 Pro (read our review), as the manufacturer impressed with an all-around powerful flagship. Besides having the upper hand in the questionable megapixel race, the Moto X30 Pro is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC that will not be found wanting in terms of processing muscle. Thus, Motorola could keep up with the competition in terms of performance this year as well.

If you are curious about Motorola's newest smartphones, you will be able to check out detailed information about the Moto RAZR 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro today, around 7:30 AM ET. As soon as we have dibs on such information, we will pump out a separate article.

Until then: Write to us in the comments on how excited you are about the new Motorola smartphones!