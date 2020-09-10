The Motorola Razr 5G is official: "the fashion icon" is revamped

A fashion icon, perched on her high heels, Motorola arrives on the catwalk of the smartphone market with its Motorola Razr 5G, just launched this Wednesday, September 9, at the sweet price of £1,399.

"Motorola is introducing a design innovation that will fundamentally change the way you interact with your smartphone and the world around you," they say. But let's face it, it's the same mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor as its predecessor, the 2019 Razr.

The Razr 5G still does without wireless charging and continues to make do with a single camera accessible from both the small auxiliary screen and the large main screen. With an f/1.7 aperture lens and a 48-megapixel sensor, it doesn't promise the most versatile photo experience, despite the addition of a ToF sensor for bokeh mode.

But I'll stop bitching for five minutes. This is fashion, I probably don't understand it. Who needs an ultra-high-end spec sheet on a smartphone at £1,399 when it is so beautiful, so chic, so trendy? Who, I ask you!

Quick View, have you seen this screen?

But the Razr 5G does bring some enhancements, spearheaded by its "Quick View" screen." With this feature, you can now open all your applications from the splash screen, reply to your messages with a virtual keyboard and customize the interface with Android 10's gesture-based navigation.

The idea is that you can use Google Maps, change tracks on Spotify, subtly blow your nose at a funny video on YouTube, share or view your photos, answer messages and calls, make contactless payments - all without ever unfolding the Razr 5G.

On the Razr 5G, the Quick View screen is at the center of the experience and is no longer just for reading notifications. / © Motorola

It's a way to play the compactness card to the fullest and press the interest of foldable smartphones in terms of form factor. But to go from there to disrupting or at least disrupting the current uses of a smartphone screen is questionable. We'll have to test it to find out.

On the hinge side, no miniature brushes like the "sweeper" technology of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. But Motorola says its hinge is designed to fold up to 200,000 times. In addition, a special protective layer protects the screen from scratches, while a water-repellent barrier inside the device protects against splashes, rain, and dust.

Motorola promises its hinge can last five years with heavy use. / © Motorola

Screen 21:9, bigger battery, and still a big notch

Like its predecessor, the Moto Razr 5G features a 6.2-inch flexible 21:9 aspect ratio screen with the company's "Cinema Vision" known from Moto phones, which is sure to delight fans of the latest Sony Xperia models. It's a format that has the merit of facilitating one-handed use of the smartphone.

The good news is that the fingerprint sensor goes from the edge, where it was on the first model, to under the screen. A display that retains its large notch at the top when unfolded to accommodate the 20-megapixel selfie camera. Other good news is that the Razr 5G has a larger battery, increasing its charging capacity from 2,500 to 2,800 mAh compared to the original foldable Razr.

The unfolded screen of the Razr 5G is still 6.2 inches long and retains its notch. / © Motorola

Combined with the use, at least encouraged, of the small auxiliary screen, this battery promises a solid autonomy. The ultimate good news is that the Razr 5G is moving from eSIM to Nano-SIM, a not-so-insignificant change that will finally allow Motorola to sell its smartphone to operators.

Last year, the Razr was hard to find because of the reluctance of operators to adopt eSIM. So you will be able to buy it in installments along with the price of your monthly subscription. I already told you that the Razr 5G cost £1,399.

Launched on September 14th in three colors, the Motorola Razr 5G will be available in a single configuration with 256GB of storage.

What do you think of this Moto Razr 5G? Let us know below the line.