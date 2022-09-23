Motorola Razr 2022: The OG foldable arrives

We were probably not the only ones who were extremely jealous when Motorola introduced the Razr 2022 alongside the Edge 30 series in China. Despite the European launch of the "three Edges" on September 8, the Motorola Razr 2022 continued to stay out of the limelight. According to a reliable tipster, the foldable will be released outside of China after all.

The Motorola Razr 2022 will probably also be available soon

We have slowly gotten used to the fact that Chinese manufacturers rarely offer their foldables for sale outside of China. Hence, after the launch of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo, some of you (including me) probably thought that the Motorola Razr 2022 would be unavailable for us this time, either.

However, the space-saving foldable arrives in a clamshell design that will probably arrive on European shelves in due time - as well as other geographical regions. This much is true, if you believe the reliable tipster Evan Blass. He has apparently published official Motorola advertising material on Twitter.

The date and time probably do not indicate the global launch date. / © Motorola via Evan Blass

More precisely, it is all about the Motorola Razr 2022, which would not be anything special in itself, since it has already presented in China. However, the press material introduced the foldable with Chinese characters. The latest material offers content on the said smartphone in English.

There is also a date displayed on the screens of the Motorola Razr 2022. This used to be a kind of "Easter egg", where the respective companies announced their launch dates. However, that should hardly apply in this case, since the said date only falls on a Tuesday in 2029.

An English system language is preinstalled on the foldable - that speaks for a global Razr 2022. / © Motorola via Evan Blass

We already know from the Motorola Razr 2022 that it has a 6.7-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels (FHD+) and a refresh rate of 144 hertz. The secondary display has a screen size of 2.7-inches across diagonally and a resolution of 800 x 573 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, mated to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

While the Edge 30 Ultra was released with almost identical specifications, it is only available in the 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage model in selected regions, such as in Germany, I assume the same will be applied for the foldable, so you will most probably get just the 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage model.

Probably, the biggest Achilles' heel of many compact foldables such as the South Korean competitor Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, is the battery life. The Motorola Razr 2022 offers a 3,500 mAh battery capacity, which can be charged relatively fast with a 33-watt power cable.

Hands up for those who, like me, are already eagerly waiting for the Motorola Razr 2022! I am especially curious about the price: To have it price at approximately $900 would definitely be awesome. What do you think? Write it down in the comments.