Motorola's Moto G Stylus 2023 May Get Downgraded Specs, But You Shouldn't Worry

Motorola could be close to launch the successor to its budget stylus-touting Moto G Stylus (2022) . A new set of photos showed the two colorway options of the non-5G Moto G Stylus (2023) has surfaced. Along with this are alleged technical specifications that suggest a downgraded memory and screen.

The upcoming Moto G Stylus (2023) will almost remain unchanged on the front side based on the shared information by TechOutlook. It continues to boast a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole design and thick bezel. Noticeably, the front panel has the same diagonal size as the last year's Moto G Stylus, but the resolution has been downgraded from Full HD+ to HD+.

Also read: Best 2023 Motorola Smartphones to Buy in 2023

What's new in the non-5G Moto G Stylus 2023?

Most of the changes are found in the rear. The device will depart from the triple 50 MP camera module and instead bring a dual camera setup. The source added that the main sensor is said to be a 50MP shooter while the secondary snapper may sport a macro or depth sensor. If luck is on our side, Motorola might keep the 8MP ultrawide camera.

Motorola will offer both metallic pink and blue paint jobs that debuted on the 2022 model. It also appears that the company is keeping the same stylus or pen accessory with a mechanical top component that easily ejects it from the built-in silo.

Motorola G Stylus 2023 with its stylus in blue. / © TechOutlook / Edit by NextPit

As its bread and butter, it was previously revealed that Motorola could be using the same Helio G88 processor based on the leaked Geekbench results. Surprisingly, the listed memory is 4GB, which is a step down from the current Moto G Stylus at 6GB. It should be noted that not all details accompanied in this benchmarking platform do not usually end up similar to the final product.

We don't have details on the battery capacity of the Moto G Stylus (2023). It would be disappointing if the Lenovo-acquired brand will also reduce the 5,000mAh battery capacity of the older model. On the bright side, a 5G version with better hardware features of the device could be underway as well. Likewise, we expect Motorola to launch soon both the stylus-equipped phones running on Android 13.

Affiliate offer Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Can't wait for the Moto G Stylus 2023? The 2022 model gets a crazy 40% off today on Amazon. To device database

Should Motorola also lower the price of the Moto G Stylus (2023) if it intends to launch it with downgraded specifications? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.