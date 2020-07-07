Moto G 5G Plus: Motorola introduces attractive mid-range phone
As previously suspected, Lenovo subsidiary Motorola today unveiled a new mid-range smartphone. The Moto G 5G Plus comes on the market with some lavish features and a 5G modem for €350.
Motorola has introduced an affordable 5G smartphone with mid to high-end features. The pre-released leak pictures were confirmed. So the Moto G 5G Plus comes with a quad-camera on the back and a selfie camera with ultra-wide-angle sensor on the front.
Moto G 5G: a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate
For the display, Motorola uses a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The selfie camera with Motorola's first 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens also comes with a 16-megapixel main sensor and is embedded into the display in a hole punch.
On the back we can see four camera lenses, the main sensor has a resolution of 48 megapixels. There is also an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. The camera specifications are as follows:
- 48 MP (ƒ/1.7, 1.6 µm) | Quad-pixel technology
- Macro vision | 5 MP (ƒ/2.2, 1.12 µm) | smallest possible focus distance 2 cm
- Ultra-wide angle | 8 MP (ƒ/2.2, 1.12 µm) | 118°-ultra-wide angle
- depth camera | 2 MP (ƒ/2.2, 1.75 µm)
The battery capacity of the Moto G 5G is particularly impressive. A full 5,000 mAh should be enough for three full days of use on a 4G network. Those who already enjoy 5G and have a corresponding tariff should be able to get by for two full days without recharging, as Motorola emphasizes. This will only be proven in a practical test.
Technical specs: Moto G 5G Plus
|Moto G 5G Plus
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G
|Memory
|4 GB / 6 GB
|Display
|6.77 inch Full-HD+ LTPS with 90 Hz refresh rate / 409 ppi
|Battery
|5,000 mAh (20W Fast Charge)
|Camera
|
quadruple-camera with 48 megapixels, ultra-wide-angle sensor, macro, and depth sensor
|Dimensions
|168 x 74 x 9 mm / 207 grams
|Price
|€349 - €399
A Snapdragon 765 and two memory versions
To enable the mid-range smartphone to operate on the 5G network, Motorola has installed the Snapdragon 765 together with the X52 modem RF. Motorola also offers two versions of the device: 4 GB RAM/64 GB of internal storage and 6 GB RAM/128 GB of internal storage.
On the software side, the Moto G 5G comes with stock Android 10 and is complemented by Motorola's My UX-Suite, as we already know well from other G-Series models. Other features include a side fingerprint sensor, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 20W quick charging.
The Moto G 5G Plus will be available in August at an RRP of €349 (4/64 GB) and €399 (6/128 GB) in the color blue.
4 comments
I'd become excited if they guaranteed 2 OS updates and a further year of security updates. I'm sick of buying phones that receive so little support.
It seems 4 cameras are the manufacturers favorite for their products?
nice but not too impressive.Compared for example to Xiaomi/Redmi it is still on the expensive side
And no curved screen glass in sight!