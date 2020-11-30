Motorola Moto G 5G launched in India, sales start December 7

Motorola India, earlier today, announced the launch of its new budget smartphone the Moto G 5G in India. The India launch of the Moto G 5G comes less than a month after the device made its debut in Europe. In India, the Moto G 5G will be on sale exclusively via Flipkart.

Moto G 5G key specifications

The Indian variant of the Moto G 5G is identical to the variant sold in Europe. The phone also happens to be among the first devices in India to feature the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. Based on an 8nm manufacturing process, this SoC is claimed to be 20% faster than its predecessor.

The Moto G 5G is a large phone and features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This display is HDR10 compatible as well, Motorola claims. Unlike its more expensive sibling - the Moto G5 5G Plus, this phone gets a single 16 MP punch hole camera at the front. At the rear, the phone gets a primary 48MP camera, a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Moto G 5G features a massive 5,000mAh battery that also supports 20W fast charging using Motorola’s own TurboPower charger. The company claims up to 2 days of battery life with normal usage. The phone happens to be IP52 certified to dust protection and supports memory expansion using microSD cards.

Apart from featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Moto G 5G also supports a host of connectivity options that range from 5G (obviously!), LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and US-C.

Moto G 5G: Pricing, availability

The Moto G 5G will be exclusively sold via Flipkart in India / © Motorola

In India, the Moto G 5G comes in a single variant that has 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will go on sale in the country exclusively via Flipkart starting 12 PM, December 7, 2020, for a price of Rs 20,000 (EUR 237). In India, the device comes in two colour options; Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.