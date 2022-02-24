Motorola Edge Plus is official: Great specs, great price

Motorola just unveiled the Motorola Edge Plus today, February 24, 2022. The new flagship is a beast since the specs are really competitive, as well as the price. From Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform to the 68W fast charging feature, here is everything you about the device.

The new Edge Plus will be available in the US from $999 at launch.

The highlight is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Motorola Edge Plus

First, the Motorola Edge Plus was announced in China at the end of 2021 as Motorola Edge X30. So we don't really see a difference between the specs sheet. On paper, it bears a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform and a revamped desktop mode (wireless Ready For).

The Edge 20 Pro will see a 68W charger included in the box, that according to Motorola can reach 50% in 15 minutes, an integrated under-screen fingerprint reader, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

The two 50-megapixel cameras dominate the photo module and are paired with a depth sensor / © Motorola

For the camera module, Motorola opted for a unique combination of sensors, using a triple-camera setup, the two main sensors offer 50 megapixels for wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle shots, while the latter also works for macro shots. The third lens in the back houses a 2MP depth sensor. In the front, selfies are handled by a high-resolution 60 MP camera.

Motorola promises faster, "instant", focus, with 32x more focal points, both in daylight and night scenes. Similar to rival Android phones, the Moto Edge Plus uses a quad-pixel feature to combine the light information from 4 points into a final pixel. The binning feature works for both the back camera, as well as the selfie shooter, which sports an impressive 60 megapixels resolution.

Edge Plus specifications Edge Plus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED

Full HD+, 144 Hz Memory 12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 256 GB UFS 3.1 Expansion with microSD? No Cameras Main camera: 50 megapixels

Ultra-wide-angle + macro: 50 MP

Depth: 2 MP

Selfie: 60 MP Battery 4,800 mAh

68W charger included

up to 15W wireless charging

5W wireless power-sharing Operating system Android 12 (plus 3 years of Android updates) Dimensions 163 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm Weight 196 g

Motorola Edge: Availability and price

The new Motorola Edge Plus will be available in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colors and it will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com. At launch, the unlocked variant will have a limited-time offer of $899.99 – $100 off. Verizon, Boost Mobile, and Republic Wireless will also offer the device in the coming months.

So, what did you think of the device? Share your opinion with us in the comments!