Moto G 5G Plus review: this is how you do 5G

Super-fast speed and extremely short latency - surfing on a mobile device in Europe should be as reliable as it is from the home. On paper, the 5G global wireless standard is supposed to be 100 times faster compared to the existing 4G network. As you can never quite get enough speed when it comes to the Internet, especially in the age of YouTube, podcast streaming as well as video conferencing via virtual calls, it is inevitable that we move along with the times. With starting price of £299 attached to the new Moto G 5G Plus from Motorola in the UK, you will be able to embark on your 5G journey without having to break the bank. As this smartphone has certainly made a mark for itself in this review, holding one in your hands (with a proper 5G connection) is a potent combination that makes you want to remain online at all times.

Here the Moto G5 Plus convinces

Speed and power

A Snapdragon 765G chipset is able to deliver the necessary speed for the Moto G 5G Plus to purr when running all kinds of applications. The very same SoC is also found in the Oppo Find X2 Neo, the OnePlus Nord, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, among others. Motorola is certainly playing it safe here, where there are two choices: either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. For this particular review, we were toying around with the 64GB model that is mated to 4GB of RAM.

With only 4GB of RAM, the SD 765G in this particular configuration might seem to be rather limited. Both OnePlus and Xiaomi have at least 6GB of RAM to work with, while the Find X2 Neo has an even more generous count - up to 12GB of RAM as standard. So, how does this translate when it comes to practical usage of the Moto G 5G Pro? For starters, it does not feel throttled or limited right from the start, where the pre-installed Android 10 runs smoothly and loading times of apps aren't particularly noticeable to a frustrating degree. Of course, it goes without saying that when there are additional apps installed down the road, it will definitely use up more memory in the background - and with that, do expect a decrease in system speed.

The effects of a lack of RAM might be more pronounced if animation in the Android developer settings is activated. However, deactivating that option would surely make using the Moto G 5G Plus a delight. Apps will surely launch faster than the amount of time you require to pronounce the long, drawn-out name of the smartphone itself, while the handset is more than capable of handling the existing crop of mobile games with aplomb. In fact, Call of Duty: Mobile almost looks like an older console title running at the highest graphic settings on this device.

The rear end of the smartphone does not ooze with sophistication. Note the rounded edges. / © NextPit

Software and gestures

In every review of a Motorola smartphone, I fall in love time and again with the minor adjustments that the manufacturer has done with the stock version of the Android operating system from Google. Motorola managed to integrate its My UX interface in such a subtle and meaningful manner that gestures become quick and easy. In addition to the typical gestures required for turning on the flashlight (tapping gesture) and launching the camera (circular gesture), Motorola's game mode and clever use of the fingerprint sensor are also part of the setup. Not only does it provide more secure login and doubles up as an on-button, but a double tap opens a bar that makes it easy to access your slew of apps. Each gesture will send haptic feedback to the user via a high-quality vibration motor that indicates the Moto G 5G Plus has received your command and is more than ready to do your bidding.

Both the volume rocker and power button are located on the right side. / © NextPit

Motorola users can also customize the minimally modified Android 10 with their own design. For example, the background image and the font can be changed, app icons and layouts can also be spruced up after making the necessary adjustments. At the root of it all would be Google's latest operating system version, Android 10, but compared to a Google Pixel 3XL, Motorola is a few months behind when it comes to ensuring the latest security update from Google is available for their device. During the review in September, the smartphone informed us that the last update was in May. So far, there are only rumors going around that Motorola will roll out Android 11 for the Moto G 5G Plus without any confirmation. In the update overview from Motorola, it seems that there is but a new security update for Android 10 - without revealing anything else about what the future might bring.

Battery life and fast charging

The Moto G 5G Plus is a workhorse that is full of endurance, courtesy of the large battery that boasts of 5,000 mAh capacity. This makes perfect sense especially when you have to factor in the fact that this device takes advantage of the zippy 5G modem. It is also necessary as the latest mobile standard is considered to be a real power guzzler, hence having a generous power reserve works to the advantage of the device.

Using this handset, I decided to venture outdoors for a photoshoot project without any worry even with 30% of battery power remaining. After going around snapping approximately 50 test shots at full-screen brightness, there was still 20% of battery life left to spare. It was during this review session that I also indulged in a mobile game known as "Traffic Rider", finding myself glued to the front of the screen for hours on end and on virtual highways when dusk fell. During all these times, I always ran the device at full brightness level, and my gaming efforts saw a mere 3% of battery life drained in 15 minutes of gaming activity.

Predicting battery life for the general public is always a balancing act that hinges on many factors. However, it cannot be denied that the Moto G 5G Plus is one of the most long-lasting smartphones in terms of battery life. With normal everyday use, which comprises of a few phone calls, plenty of WhatsApp messages pinging back and forth, and snapping the occasional photos, the smartphone should last for over a day for the average user. This is good value, especially as the battery can be recharged quickly courtesy of the quick charging technology.

After an app for battery discharge worked on the 5,000mAh battery after a while, the included power supply managed to replenish the battery from 10% to 50% in a matter of 50 minutes. In practice, the battery life can be juiced up every evening without any worries as you disable power-saving mode. These are not record-breaking figures such as Oppo's SuperVOOC technology with 20 watts of power, but a quick charge function is always useful and practical. However, the Moto G 5G Plus does not offer the possibility of wireless charging.

Daytime camera performance

The camera on this 5G smartphone delivered surprisingly good results. Although Motorola uses the same main 48-megapixel sensor as in the Moto G Pro, the results of the Moto G 5G Plus are significantly better. This is probably due to the better post-processing performance courtesy of the more powerful processor. The older Snapdragon 665 is used in the Motorola device that comes with an integrated stylus.

The macro camera works fine, but even with this device it's more of an afterthought. / © NextPit

This may reveal a disadvantage of the quad-pixel technology Motorola has been using in its smartphones for some time. The processor computes the 48 megapixels of the main sensor into an image with 12 megapixels. Both smartphones use this trick, but the more powerful model does the job better. Nevertheless, it is still a plus point for the 5G model despite the shortcomings. The complete arsenal of six cameras are as follows:

Main sensor: 48 megapixels, 1.6µm

Wide-angle camera: 8 megapixels, 1.12µm

Macro camera: 5 megapixels, 1,12µm

Front camera: 16 megapixels, 1µm

Front camera (wide angle): 8 megapixels, 1,12µm

The HDR mode works effectively without overdoing the effect. The results (right) offer a high dynamic range that does not look fake. / © NextPit

The fifth and sixth cameras of the Moto G 5G Plus are located on the front. Just like the Google Pixel 3 XL, you are able to choose between a normal selfie camera and a wide-angle lens for group shots. But Motorola solves the placement of two cameras in a far more elegant manner by using a couple of punch-hole notches that are located on the display flows. This is an elegant solution that even beats the elliptical cutout styling found in the Honor 30 Pro Plus.

When taking portraits, the Motorola Moto G 5G Plus can zoom out of the subject courtesy of two front cameras. / © NextPit

The recordings of both selfie cameras are decent, but there are shortcomings. The portrait mode (selfie) is especially impressive, which also does virtual backgrounds to boot. This integration is not perfected yet and is rudimentary in nature - so do not expect it to be as refined as perhaps Zoom or other video conferencing software. However, the consolation is this: at the very least, I could beam myself back to the set of our IFA live stream.