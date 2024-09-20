Game developer Ustwo Games has shared more details about its upcoming puzzle game Monument Valley 3 which is set to arrive in December several years after the 2nd installment. The game will offer significant changes and upgrades, ranging from a new protagonist and mechanics to visuals and styles, making the wait worthwhile.

The announcement was shared on Netflix's Geeked Week event accompanied by a new video. This is inline with the release plan as the game will first be available in Netflix Games and will be followed by availability for other platforms.

One of the highlights of the upcoming game is the new storyline. While the previous game focused on the relationship of a mother and her child, Monument Valley 3 will introduce the new protagonist Noor, a lighthouse keeper's apprentice who has to find a new source of power to the fading light.

Monument Valley 3 will add the ability for the character to sail in a boat. / © Ustwo Games

At the same time, the new story will be matched by a new theme that centers on bringing hope, unity, and resiliency.

There is also a dramatic iteration in the gameplay mechanics, adopting a more freeform exploration such as the ability to sail a boat, travel in more expanded spaces, and explore new elements. This is a huge step up from the geometric limitation in the 2nd installment.

Overall, there are softer touches and more abstract shapes to the style and visuals while still maintaining the MC Escher-style architecture. Moreover, the game will feature a new soundtrack performed and recorded by an 18-piece orchestra.

How to get and play Monument Valley 3 on your phone

The game will be exclusive to Netflix Games and is scheduled to be available on December 10th. This means this will be free to download and play for users with Netflix subscriptions. It supports both Android and iOS. There's no word on whether it could be made available outside Netflix Games or when it can hit other gaming platforms.

Are you looking forward to playing Monument Valley 3 on your device? Tell us your plans in the comments.