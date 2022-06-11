Xbox TV app enables cloud gaming on smart TVs starting this June

Microsoft is finally releasing its new Xbox TV app later this month. The app will enable cloud gaming on smart TVs without the users having to buy a console or other hardware. It will be compatible with Samsung's 2022 smart televisions and monitors in 27 countries at launch.

First available on select Android smartphones and tablets, cloud gaming will finally be possible on large-screen devices too. The Xbox TV app will offer a list of games that users can access through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Microsoft says there are more than 100 playable game titles including Forza, Sea of Thieves, and Halo series.

Streaming of games will be limited to 1080p resolution and 60fps. The cloud hardware is powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware according to the company. They didn't mention exactly when 4K streaming is coming. However, a wide range of gaming controllers will be supported – even Sony's DualSense via Bluetooth connection.

Interface of Microsoft Xbox TV app / © Microsoft

Along with the Xbox TV app announcement comes the release of Xbox Cloud Gaming for more countries. This means that streaming games on Xbox's browser is now possible in countries like Argentina and New Zealand.

Microsoft is working on a pluggable Xbox gaming-streaming device

If you have a dated smart TV but want to try Xbox Cloud gaming, then you should be waiting for an Xbox-branded TV streaming stick that will also cater cloud gaming. It is also already confirmed that the company is working to introduce its first pluggable accessory in the coming years.

