Project xCloud: Microsoft announces launch date for its cloud gaming service

After a long test phase, Microsoft will soon officially launch its cloud gaming service currently known as Project xCloud. As The Verge reports, the new service will be available from September 15th, 2020. The service can then be used as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for around $15 per month.

However, the service will initially only launch for users of Android smartphones and tablets. Those who want to use the service on an iPhone or iPad will have to be patient. A Microsoft spokesperson told the site that the goal is to be able to offer cloud gaming on all devices. However, no further details for iOS users are available at this time.

While this limitation is disappointing, it should not come as a surprise to the testers and observers of xCloud on iOS. Due to the limitations of the App Store, the test phase was very limited; only one game, "Halo: The Master Chief Collection", was available to try out.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you will soon be able to stream games to your smartphone. / © Microsoft

Microsoft xCloud: Launch on September 15th in 22 countries

The feature of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, now simply referred to by Microsoft as "cloud gaming", will be available in 22 countries from September 15th. The countries include Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the USA.

Along with the new service, Microsoft has teamed up with various partners such as Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and Nacon to offer controllers and other accessories. However, Microsoft's Xbox One controller or even Sony's DualShock 4 can also be used.

Full details on the 100 titles that can be played as part of the service are not yet available. So far, only 36 titles are known. However, these titles include games such as Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Halo 5: Guardians, and Minecraft Dungeons.

Further details about the streaming service will also be revealed at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked which takes place later today.