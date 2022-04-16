Meta may be launching holographic AR smart glasses in 2024

Meta is said to be preparing two pairs of AR smart glasses that will be available by 2024. These glasses are dubbed Nazare and Orion. Both will have full augmented reality experience and be capable of projecting 3D graphics, says The Verge.

The quest of Meta to create revolutionary products does not stop with its foray into VR and the metaverse. In fact, a new report indicates that Mark Zuckerberg is so serious about making AR smart glasses that he's craving 'wow moment' similar to when the first iPhone was launched.

Project Nazare: smart glasses with holographic display

The first pair of smart glasses is called Nazare – which is the most capable of the duo. It is said that it could produce holograms and will be equipped with wave-guided microLED projectors in order to work with transparent glass. Along with the tiny projectors comes eye-tracking technology for the wearer. There will also be a front-facing camera and stereo audio similar to what we've seen in Ray-Ban Stories and Bose Tenor smart glasses.

Project Nazare is also aimed to work independently from a smartphone. But people familiar with the project said a wireless device would be required in order to provide the computing power needed when projecting 3D graphics at a wider field of view.

In addition, Meta wanted the smart glasses to be comfortable to wear and not bizarre to look. But they also mention that its first gen glasses are designed to work more in an indoor environment than in public places. The current Nazare prototype is measured to weigh four times more than a standard normal pair of glasses with up to four hours of use. These specs are of course subject to change until launch.

There's also a pair of cheaper smart glasses that are said to be launched in 2024 with the codenamed Hypernova. Unlike a full immersive display on Nazare, Hypernova will have a smaller heads-up display instead. It will still have AR functionalities, however, and pairing a smartphone is needed for it to show content like phone notifications and messages similar to Google's Glass.

The two smart glasses are planned to launch in 2024, and Meta does not expect them to be mainstream devices yet, given the cost of making smart glasses is really high. Meta could help subsidize the price of its AR glasses to developers and early adopters at launch based on the report.

3D Graphics and Holograms are possible with Meta's first full AR smart glasses. / © Meta

Meta smartwatch to virtually interact with your AR glasses

Not only is Meta said to launch smart glasses in the near future. The company is planning for a smartwatch or wrist worn device that is capable of EMG or differential electromyography. This enables you to wirelessly select and create content by detecting and using the pulses of your wrist. The smart glasses will act as a display and – through clever use fo the smarwatch – won't need you to have keyboard or an actual touchscreen.

The technology is not new as Meta acquired a company called CTRL-Labs that is developing said differential EMG to utilize on future devices. Meta says the technology will not be ready in a few years but could arrive on later generations of smart glasses.

Do you think we are ready for a full augmented reality world experience? Let us know.