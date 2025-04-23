Well, who else is curious about what the van of the future will look like? Mercedes has a pretty cool answer to this question: the Vision V! The e-car is based on the future Van Electric Architecture, or VAN.EA for short. It has been set to shake up the MPV luxury class. It has what it takes because it offers sheer luxury from the get-go. In fact, it feels and looks like it is from a different planet.

Mercedes Vision V: Pure Luxury - Primarily on the Inside

From 2026, Mercedes will take off with the newly unveiled electric van platform. The aim is to usher in a new era for private vans. With a luxurious "Private Lounge" configuration for the interior, Mercedes aims to target the absolute high-end segment. The range will extend from flexible family vans to elegant VIP shuttles. It is precisely of this top tier of customers that the vehicle manufacturer from Stuttgart presented the Vision V as a show car: a super luxurious, chauffeur-driven saloon that combines enormous interior space, exclusivity, and a wicked digital experience.

A really long van: the Mercedes Vision V. / © Mercedes-Benz

Measuring almost 5.50 meters long and close to two meters high, the Vision V comes with automatically opening doors with illuminated steps, a glass wall on the driver's area that can be activated, and a genuine lounge feeling thanks to the finest Napa leather and open-pore burl wood. Of course, that's by no means all the exclusivity on offer: you also get display cabinets in the side walls, futuristic first-class seats that can be reclined, and an adjustable center console that features a touchpad and a fold-out tray table. The wheelbase measuring over 3.50 meters already gives an idea of how much space there is in the interior.

If all this extravagance is not enough, the 65-inch screen, which can be raised from the floor on request with 4K resolution support, makes the interior even more impressive. Together with the Dolby Atmos sound system with 42 loudspeakers and projectors, this creates a first-class cinema experience. Of course, gaming is also supported, with a suitable controller always at hand. There are seven different types of experience that can be enjoyed via the display, from entertainment to gaming to shopping, leaving a little bit of something for everyone. The windows and the partition wall? You can turn them opaque for added privacy at your beck and call if required.

Luxury as you would imagine it in a van: experience it live in the Mercedes Vision V. / © Mercedes-Benz

The Driver and Front Passenger will also Enjoy Luxury

There is also a digital "Superscreen" with three screens in the front cockpit for the driver and front passenger. The exterior design is aerodynamic, sporting a low silhouette, short overhangs, and stylish lighting elements. Other eye-catching details include 24-inch rims in the large wheel arches with illuminated spokes. The newly interpreted radiator grille also boasts illuminated slats, and the Mercedes star shines proudly in front. The whole design is a mix of tradition and future, and promises to be extremely fun to drive.

Do you know what else is special about the concept electric van? Mercedes installed a solar roof across the entire length of the roof. The solar cells have an efficiency of almost 25 percent and deliver over 500 watts of juice. All collected electricity is fed directly into the drive system or into the battery when the car is stationary. 2 kilowatt hours per day should be generated over a year on average when it comes to free solar power.

Incidentally, it comes as no surprise that Mercedes is fully committed to luxury in the van segment with this concept vehicle. After all, it was only recently announced that the brand with the three-pointed star wants to move away from vans in the entry-level segment.