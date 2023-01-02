Tech & Community
NextPit

Lenovo's new Tab M9 compact tablet only costs a fraction of iPad Mini

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Lenovo Tab M9 android launch US price release
© Lenovo

Lenovo is preparing to showcase a bunch of devices in 2023 CES. One of those entries has been announced by the Chinese company today, which includes the Tab M9 Android tablet that will retail for $140 once available. Unfortunately, it will take several months before you can even purchase one.

Lenovo offers a wide range of Android tablets ranging from 7-inch to 8-inch and 10-inch sizes. They are now squeezing another compact variant with a 9-inch screen real estate, which is comparable to Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with an 8.7-inch screen.

Lenovo Tab M9 specs

The Lenovo Tab M9 has an IPS LCD display with a 1340x800 pixels resolution. It's not as sharp as the iPad Mini 6 (review), but it's decent enough for its budget price. In addition, the aluminum-clad slab gets a 2 MP selfie camera that sits on the bezels rather than on a notch or punch-hole display. An 8 MP main camera that records full HD video is housed on the back.

Underneath the Tab M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB storage. Surprisingly, there is a microSD card slot that allows you to expand the storage to another 2TB. The battery capacity is rated at 5100 mAh, enough for up to 13 hours of video playback, says Lenovo.

Lenovo Tab M9 with folio case accessory
Lenovo Tab M9 on a case with built-in kickstand / © Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M9 variants and pricing

Lenovo's Tab M9 is available in Wi-Fi-only or with 4G cellular connectivity. Regardless, both variants get Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port, and GPS. The tablet runs on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box and ships with pre-installed apps intended for kids and adults such as Google Kid Space and Netflix.

The Tab M9 won't ship until Q3 2023 according to Lenovo. It starts at $140 for the base model with 3 GB of RAM. Interestingly, a folio case with a kickstand feature is also offered. Considering Lenovo is presenting the Tab M9 at next year's CES, the tablet could well be released in the US too.

Via: GSMArena Source: Lenovo US

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing