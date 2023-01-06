Lenovo's Tab Extreme is a giant tablet but with little power

Lenovo's answer to the Galaxy Tab S8 UItra and iPad Pro (2022) is the new Tab Extreme, which sports a giant touch display alongside an extra port and support for stylus writing. The tablet will be released globally, including in the US. However, the company didn't specify when you can buy one.

The 5G-ready Android slab with a humongous display is a little bit late to the party, but Lenovo made sure it has decent capabilities. And while the "Extreme" label sounds like it's ready to face accidental drops, you'd be disappointed to know that Lenovo only meant its excessive size.

Not so rugged build of the Lenovo Tab Extreme

Display-wise, the Lenovo Tab Extreme has a Dolby Vision-certified 14.5-inch OLED screen in 3000x1876 pixel resolution. Although the width is comparable to most laptops, its refresh is faster at 120Hz, and it is compatible with the company's Precision Pen 3.

Lenovo didn't mention what glass protection is present, but you can assume a type of Gorilla Glass or similar coupled with an aluminum chassis. The tab is not as thin and light as Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, though it is already sleek enough with 5.85 mm as its thinnest point and 740 g weight.

Lenovo Tab Extreme comes with a free stylus and case / © Lenovo, Collage: NextPit

What is the processor of Lenovo Tab Extreme

In terms of processing speed, Lenovo's Tab Extreme is a bit underpowered since the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is already a dated flagship SoC compared to today's standards. To make up for this, the octa-core processor is paired with LPDDR5X RAM at 12 GB. In addition, the 256 GB onboard storage is expandable up to 1 TB through a microSD card slot.

The tablet is equipped with a 12300 mAh battery. Lenovo says that this juice is enough for up to 12 hours of video playback or 15 hours of continuous web browsing. Among the advantages of Lenovo's giant slate is a pair of USB-C ports. The main gets a USB 3.2 version with 68W charging speed while the second is used as extra to connect displays. Both ship with reverse charging too.

Lenovo sells a keyboard accessory for the Tab Extreme / © Lenovo, Collage: NextPit

A $1200 tablet launching in 2023

Elsewhere, there are eight JBL speakers located on two sides as well as 13 MP main and ultra-wide rear cameras. The front gets a combination of 13 MP + 5 MP supporting face-unlock on top of a fingerprint scanner. To make provision for the external Lenovo keyboard, there are 3 pogo connectors positioned at the bottom.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme runs on Android 13 out of the box with a promise of software upgrades up to Android 16. At the same time, guaranteed security updates are up to 4 years. Once available, the tablet will cost $1200 bundled with a free pen and folio case-kickstand hybrid.