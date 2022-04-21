Leak: The OnePlus 10 charges faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro

We are still waiting for the arrival of the OnePlus 10 , and thanks to a new leak, we get information about the technical specifications. Excitingly, some of the specs even surpass the already released flagship OnePlus 10 Pro ! NextPit reveals which specifications you can expect.

TL;DR

The 4,800 mAh battery should be able to be charged with up to 150 watts.

Two SoCs are tested - the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

Downgrade from the OnePlus 10 Pro when it comes to the camera

It was quite unusual when OnePlus only released the OnePlus 10 Pro (review) months ago. There was no sign of a vanilla model in the form of the OnePlus 10 at that time. Now, however, we get almost the complete specs from the reliable leaker @OnLeaks. If he is right with the specs, the OnePlus 10 could even surpass the Pro model in several aspects.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and 150 watts quick-charging.

As far as the heart of the OnePlus 10 is concerned, according to the information, two SoCs are competing for their use: One is MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 and the other is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. The latter would be the successor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is installed in the OnePlus 10 Pro. Which SoC from the prototypes will make it into the final version is still up in the air. But there is a possibility that the OnePlus 10, which is expected for the second half of the year, will offer a snappier performance than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Furthermore, there is talk of 8 to 12 GB of working memory as well as 128/256 GB of internal storage. Android 12 is the installed OS, which is based on OxygenOS 12 as expected. You can look forward to a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel that repeats pictures with 1-120 Hertz, but only with Full HD+ resolution. According to the leak, the vanilla model again outperforms the Pro in terms of battery: The 4,800 mAh battery should be able to be charged with up to 150 watts. As a reminder: The OnePlus 10 Pro uses 80 watts!

The triple cam of the OnePlus 9 already featured the Hasselblad logo / © NextPit.

Of course, OnePlus has to make savings somewhere in the base model, and that happens in the camera, for example. True, there is also an array of three camera sensors and again the partnership with Hasselblad. However, the bare megapixel numbers even lead us to fear a downgrade compared with the OnePlus 9. Specifically, @OnLeaks mentions a main camera with 50 MP, plus a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle cam and finally a 2 MP macro camera again. In the front, we expect a 32 MP camera.

There is still one bitter pill for OnePlus fans to swallow: It is said that the iconic alert slider will not be part of the game! Thus, we have a few points that are not only a significant improvement compared to the OnePlus 9, but also compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro. On the other hand, we will probably have to live with an average cam, the lower resolution compared to the Pro, and the missing slider.

The price of the OnePlus 10 is still missing, and it could be quite exciting. If it is significantly lower than the RRP of the Pro ($899), the smartphone could be a very interesting alternative for much more expensive flagships.

You can still decide what you think about it and whether the pros or cons outweigh the cons until the second half of 2022. However, you can already tell us what you think about it now — right below in the comment section.