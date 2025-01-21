The new year kicked off with impressive discounts on Jackery's power stations and solar generators , and now, the sale has been extended. Some popular models are still available with significant savings. For instance, the high-capacity Explorer 3000 Pro with two sets of solar panels is now priced at $2,199, a substantial 45 percent off its original price of $3,999.

While this isn't the lowest price ever for the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro solar generator set, it remains an incredible deal, saving you $1,800 and matching last year's second-best offer.

Why Choose the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Power Station?

Jackery's Explorer 3000 Pro is among the company's most powerful options. With an impressive 3,024 Wh capacity, it’s ideal for powering your home or RV during extended outages. Its 3,000-watt peak output can handle high-powered appliances such as microwaves and air conditioners effortlessly.

Despite its large capacity, the Explorer 3000 Pro is designed for portability and has weatherproofing features. It’s lighter than many competing 3,000 Wh power stations and features a retractable handle for easy transport. The unit includes multiple AC outlets with an inverter, USB ports, and DC outlets, allowing you to power several devices simultaneously.

Jackery's Explorer 3000 Pro can be fast-charged using the main supply for 2.4 hours or using multiple solar panels. / © Jackery

Additionally, it comes equipped with a built-in UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) to protect sensitive equipment from sudden power interruptions, while the advanced battery management system ensures improved heat dissipation.

The Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro offers quick and versatile charging options. When plugged into a wall outlet, it can recharge from 0 to 100 percent in just 2.4 hours. It also supports charging via DC outlets in your car or RV. For outdoor enthusiasts, pairing the device with solar panels allows you to recharge on the go, ensuring uninterrupted power wherever you are.

The power station features a built-in display for real-time status updates, including battery level and output information. For added convenience, you can also manage the Explorer 3000 Pro through the Jackery mobile app, where you can monitor the battery level, control outlets, and track performance.

Are you considering investing in a portable power station as a reliable backup for your home? What do you think of the Jackery Explorer 3000? Share your thoughts in the comments below!