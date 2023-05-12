Is Remote Working Over For American Workers?

On the surface, remote working figures look good: 35% of US workers with jobs that can be done remotely are working from home all of the time, according to new data from Pew Research Center .

However, when you drill into the figures, it turns out that this is just 7% higher than it was pre-pandemic, and in January 2022, 43% of workers were doing their jobs from home, with the figure even higher at 55% in October 2020.

For many Americans, it feels like the work from home era is over, with big companies including Amazon, Salesforce, Disney, and JPMorgan issuing return to the office (RTO) mandates to staff.

Effective from the start of May is Amazon’s RTO policy. “We should go back to being in the office together the majority of the time (at least three days per week),” wrote CEO Andy Jassy in a blog post to staff in February.

At Disney, CEO Bob Iger told workers that starting from March, any staff member working “in a hybrid fashion” will have to be back in the office for four days a week.

Iger’s rationale is that, “In a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors”.

Google is treading more carefully. “Our hybrid model balances the best of being together in person and being anywhere—where teams can intentionally come together to collaborate and connect in the office, and spend the other days working from wherever best suits their needs,” a company memo said.

At Meta, reports indicate that hiring managers are no longer allowed to label jobs as “remote”. Additionally, internal applications for remote work or office relocations have also been put on hold.

It all adds up to an environment for American workers where the message is clear: it’s back to the office or bust as remote working shrinks.

Remote work benefits

But for many U.S. employees, that’s just not good enough. The benefits accrued by remote work can be measured in time as well as money. A recent report from Work From Home Research found that if you work in New York City, you could save up to $4,661 a year on average by staying home. In Chicago, workers are spending $2,387 less per-year, and $3,040 less in San Francisco.

A 2022 report from Slack’s Future Forum think tank surveyed 10,000 global white-collar workers and found that remote and hybrid workers report 4% higher productivity than their fully in-office counterparts.

Another study from Deloitte found that 52% of tech talent prefer a remote-first working model, and what may be more worrying for employers is the fact that 46% said they would leave their current role if the flexibility to work remotely was removed.

