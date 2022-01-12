iPhone SE 2022: Unveiling arriving soon?

There is a flood of rumors about the new iPhone SE that keeps coming! While there was still plenty of talk about the design of the new smartphone, we could very well see it arrive on an official basis sooner rather than later. Apple is purportedly planning an event in the next few weeks, where the affordable iPhone will be presented.

iPhone SE (2022) could be unveiled as early as this spring.

Apple hosts a spring event almost every year before WWDC happens in the summer.

Previous iPhone SE models were also unveiled in March.

In his latest newsletter, Gurman made all sorts of possible claims. In addition to missing sensors in the Apple Watch Series 8, the leaker also claimed that the new iPhone SE will probably be unveiled in March. Interestingly enough, he might even be right about that matter. The previous iPhone SE models were always unveiled in March at the spring event, and Apple likes to remain true to itself when it comes to events.

Last year, several Apple products were also presented during the spring. Apart from the new iPad Pro, AirTags were also revealed then. WWDC continues to be one of Apple's most important events of the year, and it usually follows in the summer. Among other things, new operating system versions and news about the Apple ecosystem are presented at the annual developer conference.

iPhone SE (2022) is big news this spring?

According to Gurman, the new iPhone is considered one of the most important product presentations in spring. Some leakers already commented on the design of the iPhone SE (2022). For example, the affordable smartphone will still come bearing the look of the iPhone 8 and Touch ID will also continue to remain in the home button. According to the latest information, a redesign of the new smartphone will only take place in the next few years.

Could the new iPhone SE look like this? / © NextPit by Irina Efremova

What other innovations can we now expect in the spring and summer? The answer, of course, remains to be seen. At this juncture, shortly after the turn of the year, we are only left with speculations about new Apple devices. Whether the AR glasses, which are being referred to as Apple Glass, will be released, or whether the iPhone 14 will really have a punch hole notch, or whether the iPhone SE (2022) will be presented in March - Apple intends to surprise us with those in the coming weeks and months.

