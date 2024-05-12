The iOS 18 is widely rumored to add a slew of new generative AI features on the iPhones and iPads . While it was originally believed these will be processed locally on the device, it is now shaping up that Apple could actually utilize cloud servers to power much of the features. And the company could even tap its good ol' chipset for this to happen.

Citing an internal source, Mark Gurman says in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple is building new AI servers to power the generative AI features on the iPhones and iPads. Gurman adds that the servers will be utilizing Apple's custom M2 Ultra chipset that debuted in Mac desktops last year instead of using non-Apple chipsets.

According to the journalist's source, this is part of Apple's new project called ACDC, or Apple Chips in Data Centers. It was highlighted that the choice for M2 Ultra chip will give the advantage of increased security and privacy compared with third-party hardware.

However, it wasn't ruled out that the Cupertino will use third-party cloud servers to handle less crucial tasks when it expands in the future. Plus, it has noticed that it will put up AI servers fitted with its more powerful M4 chips in the future.

Samsung's Galaxy AI Circle to Search feature is also available on Android and Chrome / © nextpit

Gurman says that only the “most advanced” AI tasks will be done in the cloud, which could cover features like images and complex text generations. Meanwhile, those basic tasks such as live translation will be processed on the iPhone utilizing the supposed Apple mobile chipset these devices will run on.

It appears Apple is following Samsung and Google's approach into infusing next-level AI on smartphones. For instance, the Google Pixel 8 Pro's (review) Video Boost feature uses Google's cloud servers to enhance the quality of videos due to the intensive requirements needed. But in contrast to the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, only some of those Galaxy AI features that use an internet connection are said to use the cloud.

It's also unclear how Siri will be utilized with all these new AI features coming out. But earlier reports suggested that Apple will upgrade the assistant by incorporating its Ajax LLM (Large Language Model). So, it's possible that Siri will handle many of these prompts and tasks that will be given by the user.

iOS 18 will be previewed at WWDC developers conference in June, while it would only be released in the fall alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

How do you think these AI servers will give an edge to new AI features on the iPhone, aside from running intensive processes? Let us hear your opinion.