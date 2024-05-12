Hot topics

iPhone 16 Could Leverage M2 Ultra Chip for Advanced AI Features

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

The iOS 18 is widely rumored to add a slew of new generative AI features on the iPhones and iPads. While it was originally believed these will be processed locally on the device, it is now shaping up that Apple could actually utilize cloud servers to power much of the features. And the company could even tap its good ol' chipset for this to happen.

Citing an internal source, Mark Gurman says in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple is building new AI servers to power the generative AI features on the iPhones and iPads. Gurman adds that the servers will be utilizing Apple's custom M2 Ultra chipset that debuted in Mac desktops last year instead of using non-Apple chipsets.

According to the journalist's source, this is part of Apple's new project called ACDC, or Apple Chips in Data Centers. It was highlighted that the choice for M2 Ultra chip will give the advantage of increased security and privacy compared with third-party hardware.

However, it wasn't ruled out that the Cupertino will use third-party cloud servers to handle less crucial tasks when it expands in the future. Plus, it has noticed that it will put up AI servers fitted with its more powerful M4 chips in the future.

Circle to Search Instant Translation
Samsung's Galaxy AI Circle to Search feature is also available on Android and Chrome / © nextpit

Gurman says that only the “most advanced” AI tasks will be done in the cloud, which could cover features like images and complex text generations. Meanwhile, those basic tasks such as live translation will be processed on the iPhone utilizing the supposed Apple mobile chipset these devices will run on.

It appears Apple is following Samsung and Google's approach into infusing next-level AI on smartphones. For instance, the Google Pixel 8 Pro's (review) Video Boost feature uses Google's cloud servers to enhance the quality of videos due to the intensive requirements needed. But in contrast to the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, only some of those Galaxy AI features that use an internet connection are said to use the cloud.

It's also unclear how Siri will be utilized with all these new AI features coming out. But earlier reports suggested that Apple will upgrade the assistant by incorporating its Ajax LLM (Large Language Model). So, it's possible that Siri will handle many of these prompts and tasks that will be given by the user.

iOS 18 will be previewed at WWDC developers conference in June, while it would only be released in the fall alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

How do you think these AI servers will give an edge to new AI features on the iPhone, aside from running intensive processes? Let us hear your opinion.

Source: Bloomberg

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing