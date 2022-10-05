iPhone 15 (Ultra) may feature USB-C charging as EU approves law

The European Commission has finally legalized USB-C as the standard port for future devices ranging from tablets to smartphones. Starting by the end of 2024, manufacturers would be forced to use the Type-C as common charging port in all types of electronic devices, excluding only those that are small enough such as a smartwatch or tracker. Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup is seen to be greatly affected.

EU approves USB-C standardization.

The new law will take effect later in 2024.

Apple's iPhone 15 Ultra may feature USB-C port.

After several years of laying the initiative, the European Parliament has voted to make the standardization of USB-C a law across in the region. The European Commission has been emphasizing how this will reduce the electronic waste produced by not having a common charging port. It adds that consumers won't need to purchase a new charger when buying a new electronic device.

Equal charging speed and wireless charging interoperability

Not only the USB-C port has been standardized. The law also covers making the speed equal for devices and chargers with fast charging features. They haven't disclosed the specifics of this part. But it may mean that fast chargers should be able to supply the same wattage of any smartphone or tablet labeled with a fast-charging feature.

The governing body also mentioned standardizing wireless charging requirements for all manufacturers. It also says that it will benefit consumers and the environment, as the "lock-in" effect with a single brand will be avoided.

How will the USB-C standardization affect Apple's iPhone 15

Apple is one of the names that will be significantly affected. The Cupertino has been using Lightning port on its iPhone for many years now. With the passing of the law, it would only hasten the transition. Pundits are now expecting that the iPhone 15 series next year including the new iPhone 15 Ultra are going to be the first models with USB-C port.

What are your thoughts of Apple embracing USB-C on its iPhones? Do you think it will affect the design of the iPhone 15? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.