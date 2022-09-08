Speed checkout: Apple lets you configure your iPhone 14 pre-order early

Apple has announced the iPhone 14 line up today, which will be succeeded by pre-orders on Friday morning. And if you already have a specific configuration and color in mind, the Cupertino company is making the pre-order process with a breeze in several regions.

TL;DR

Apple opens pre-order configurator in the US and other markets.

Users can key in their pre-order details from the Apple Store app or website.

Pre-orders for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will start on September 9 at 8 a.m. ET.

Before you can really pre-order one, Apple recommends preparing the details early through the Apple Store app or website. The initiative makes it easier for users who are planning to secure the latest iPhone exactly on the first day of pre-orders.

How to configure and pre-order the iPhone 14 (Pro) ahead

Users are advised to visit the Store app where a section of "Save time at iPhone pre-order" is presented. It requires you to key in the chosen iPhone 14 (Pro) configurations ranging from storage to color and payment methods which are needed on the final pre-order stage. Trade-in quotations are also available for those who will trade their old smartphones.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro pricing starts at $999 while the standard iPhone 14 retails at $799 / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

Once you've prepared and done inputting the details, all you need to do is wait for the official pre-orders to commence. You can finish the checkout from the official Apple Store website or through the official Store app through a few taps. Apple is scheduled to open the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders on September 9 at 8 a.m. ET or 5 a.m. PT in the stateside.

If you haven't decided yet on which iPhone 14 to buy, we recommend checking our iPhone 14 series highlights alongside the rest of Apple's announcement such as the AirPods Pro 2, Watch Series 8, and Watch Ultra during the 'Far Out' event today.

