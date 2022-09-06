iPhone 14 and more: How to watch Apple's 'Far Out' event

The most important Apple event of the year is around the corner. The one where we expect to see the iPhone 14 , the Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2 . Will there also be a product surprise? You can find out for yourself starting at 10 a.m. PT tomorrow, and NextPit shows how you can be there.

TL;DR

The Apple's 'Far out' event will take place tomorrow, September 7, starting at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theatre .

. We expect to see the unveiling of four new iPhones, plus new AirPods and a new smartwatch.

Apple event: What can we expect?

Finally! Apple fans are starting to get sweaty palms with excitement, because in a few hours we'll get to know the new iPhone. The new iPhone 14 series is said to include four phones, namely the iPhone 14 in its basic version, an iPhone 14 Max (or Plus), the iPhone 14 Pro and finally the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In addition, the presentation of the new Apple Watch in several variants is probably just as certain as that of the new AirPods Pro 2. Furthermore, Tim Cook and his team will probably also serve us iOS 16, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. iPadOS 16 could follow a bit later in the year according to rumors.

Will there be a "one more thing" in the form of a mixed reality headset? Not very likely, but not completely out of the question. We will know more immediately after the stream.

How to watch the Apple's 'Far Out' event

Speaking of the stream, I want to tell you how you can watch. Just to be on the safe side: The event starts tomorrow, September 7, at 10 a.m. PT.

If you like, you can watch the stream directly on the Apple website or go to Apple's event page. Alternatively, you can watch live on Apple TV or other Apple devices using the Apple TV app. As always, Apple is also streaming all the fun on its YouTube page. Of course, we have conveniently embedded it directly for you below.