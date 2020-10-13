iPhone 12 series, Apple HomePod Mini photos leak hours before official announcement

Popular leakster Evan Blass scored a major coup earlier today when he leaked all the models of the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple as you know, is expected to officially announce these models later today at the 'Hi, Speed' event. Blass took to the new social media platform Voice to publish the first pictures of these soon to be launched iPhone models. Along with the iPhone models, Blass also showcased the first images of the new HomePod Mini.

While Evan is popular for his Android leaks, in the case of Apple, an extensive leak of such proportions is rare. The last time something of similar nature had happened was in 2018 when an official press photo of the new iPhone XS caused a major stir. It is also pertinent to note that Evan Blass has only recently started publishing leaks on the Voice platform. He did the same earlier via his Patreon account.

The iPhone 12 Mini in 5 different colors / © Voice/Evan Blass

As expected, iPhone fans can look forward to a new colour following the green trend in 2019. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will come in black, blue, light green, red and white, options while the Pro versions will be more subtle, but will also include a new dark blue variant. Besides these, the pictures show the presence of grey, white, and a golden colour variant.

This is what the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro look like / © Voice/Evan Blass

The shape of the new iPhone 12 has also changed. While the iPhone 11 has a more rounded shape, the curves of the new iPhone 12 are flatter. While we cannot make this out from the leaked pictures, chances are high the stainless steel frame could also be flattened.

Chances are high the iPhone 12 Pro will skip a120 hertz display in favour of 5G capability. This, as per rumours, is to ensure that the phones do not take a hit on battery life.

I’m told that 120hz not being implemented in iPhone 12 Pro is 100% about battery life.



Hardware was more than capable — but it just eats through battery, and 5G drains enough battery by itself.



It was basically a choice between 120hz or 5G, and they picked 5G. Rightfully so. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 11, 2020

HomePod Mini: Small ball for $99

Along with the iPhone models, Blass also leaked the HomePod Mini on Voice. From the images, it is evident that the HomePod is roundish, has a touch surface on the top, under which there are LEDs. Evan Blass is silent about as far as the technical specifications of HomePod Mini are concerned. Earlier, Jon Prosser had tweeted possible prices for the small Apple speaker in the past. According to him, the HomePod Mini could be launched in the USA for 99 dollars.

The HomePod Mini is smaller than its big predecessor / © Voice/Evan Blass

You can watch the iPhone keynote live here starting 7 PM Berlin time, and 10:30 PM IST.

