iPhone keynote: Date set for Apple's event

As expected by some observers, Apple has today invited everyone to this year's iPhone event, which, like WWDC, will take place exclusively online. We will find out more on September 15th.

Apple has just sent out the invites to this year's iPhone event. On September 15th at 10:00 AM PT we will get more information about iPhone 12 and probably also the Apple Watch Series 6.

#AppleEvent



Join us from Apple Park.



September 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. PDT.https://t.co/QAtlYeiXqx



What do you most want to see? pic.twitter.com/MEH66vZpJf — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) September 8, 2020

As at WWDC, this year's iPhone event will take place completely online, due to Coronavirus. Press representatives will once again not be allowed to travel to Cupertino.

Apart from the iPhone and the Apple Watch, other devices might also be updated. Most recently, a new iPad and iPad Air were discussed.

But also completely new hardware is conceivable. So we have been expecting the presentation of the Apple Tags for many months. The little key finders are supposed to compete with the well-known solutions of Tile. By using the U1 ultra-wideband chip in the iPhone, for example, the accuracy in the search for keys or wallets should be significantly better.

A first hint of the upcoming event was a new emoji that appeared on Twitter behind the hashtag #appleevent. An overview of the current hashtags is offered by Jane Manchun Wong on her page. The Apple event emoji is currently running from September 8th to 28th.

iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and more: final software within reach

Furthermore, we might also find out the release dates for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14. Usually, their public availability will follow a few days after the event. However, with the already announced later availability of the new iPhones, this date might be a bit delayed. In addition, the start of the beta phase is a bit later due to the later WWDC last June.

However, observers like Mark Gurman suspect that the new operating systems will be delivered as in previous years. The iPhone 12 could, however, ship directly with an updated version, for example, iOS 14.1.