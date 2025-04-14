iPadOS 19 is already rumored to receive a major UI redesign, mirroring the expected changes in iOS 19. However, according to a recent report, Apple could introduce significant software enhancements beyond the new interface with iPadOS 19. This is believed to finally deliver a more macOS-like experience on iPads .

Apple has long been rumored to be working towards a more unified experience between iPadOS and macOS, but this hasn't materialized in recent software generations. Instead, we've seen continued refinements to existing features like Stage Manager, while the overall iPadOS still feels like an expanded version of iOS. This has arguably limited the potential of the more powerful M-series chipsets within iPads. However, this approach could begin to shift with iPadOS 19.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has stated that iPadOS 19 will finally move closer to macOS, thanks to major improvements in productivity, multitasking capabilities, and app window management. While he hasn't provided specific details, it's likely that we will see some foundational elements from macOS integrated into iPadOS 19.

"I'm told that this year's upgrade will focus on productivity, multitasking and app window management — with an eye on the device operating more like a Mac. It's been a long time coming, with iPad power users pleading with Apple to make the tablet more powerful."

Potential macOS-Like Features in iPadOS 19

Specifically, this could include fully freeform window positioning, removing the constraints of Stage Manager. This would allow users to drag and resize app windows freely on the screen, closely mimicking the desktop experiences of macOS and Windows.

Apple may finally allow macOS-like app resizing and positioning in iPadOS 19. / © nextpit

Alongside this enhanced window resizing, it would be logical for Apple to provide iPadOS 19 with an upgraded app switcher interface similar to macOS's Mission Control. Furthermore, it wouldn't be surprising to see enhanced drag-and-drop gestures within iPadOS, as well as more extensive controls when using accessories like a mouse and keyboard with an iPad.

These potential new features and improvements in iPadOS 19 alone would provide iPad users with significant productivity and usability upgrades that many have desired since the introduction of Apple's M-series silicon in iPads.

Currently, there is no concrete information to definitively support this speculation. However, it is logical that Apple would provide compelling reasons for users to remain invested in iPads, thereby potentially boosting sales.

iPadOS 19 is set to be announced alongside iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June, while it is expected to be released sometime in the fall or in September, possibly coinciding with the new iPhone 17 (Pro) announcement.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)

Do you believe it's the right time for Apple to finally bring macOS-like features to the iPad? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments.