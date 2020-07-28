iPad Magic Keyboard review: an overpriced accessory?

An iPad keyboard for $350 - has Apple gone nuts? My Magic Keyboard review of the Magic Keyboard with an iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) shows if and for whom this particular accessory with a "floating" tablet mount complete with trackpad and keyboard capabilities is worth checking out.

What I like about the iPad Magic Keyboard in the test

Tablet Mount

A key feature of the iPad Magic Keyboard is the case cover. It will ensure that up to 75 percent of the tablet's back remains in place with the lower part uncovered when opened. This ends up with the iPad Pro looking as though it is floating while in use.

Through the clever implementation of a second hinge in the lid itself, the viewing angle of the iPad display can be adjusted anywhere from 90 to 130 degrees. Due to the floating suspension "trick", the case in the base doesn't need a guide rail at all from which the tablet would have to be removed as well as snapped back in place.

Holds well: The magnetic holder of the Magic Keyboard. / © NextPit

In my practical review, the magnets are capable of hold an iPad Pro 12.9 from 2018 as well as the newest 2020 model in the selected position. Neither the lid nor the entire construction end up wobbly, which is a good thing. In fact, it is securely set in place that even when I tap the display with the Apple Pencil 2 or attach it to the magnetic front of the iPad Pro for charging, there is no wobbling that occurs.

To remove the Apple tablet, all that I need to do is to simply pull it in my direction with minimal effort, which is far more convenient than fiddling with all four sides of a rubberized guide on the Logitech sleeve alternative. When I press the iPad against the padded inside of the lid, it will automatically return to its position and hooks up to the Smart Connector precisely without any second-guessing. The tablet will receive signals from the trackpad and keyboard via a three-pin contact. Therefore, the iPad Magic Keyboard does not require a separate battery and Bluetooth reception for it to work.

Trackpad

As a computer user, I am used to operating devices with a cursor since the 1990s. Ever since iPadOS 13.4 was introduced, this also became a possibility on Apple tablets, which works great with the trackpad of the Magic Keyboard. The 10 cm wide and 4.5 cm high input surface reacts to clicks and finger movements directly just as expected without any lag whatsoever. If you want to make adjustments to the trackpad based on various working configurations, you can change the pointer speed or scroll direction in the iPadOS settings. You can also decide whether you would like a click to register by typing or using the two-finger secondary click.

Multi-touch gestures are also compatible with the trackpad, so I don't have to reach out to the display for that. If I swipe upwards with three fingers, I can return to the home screen. If I were to swipe left and right, I can toggle through the existing open apps.

Keyboard

The keyboard of the iPad Magic Keyboard delivers a pleasant typing feel throughout my review, making it more than just fun to write longer messages. Instead of the highly divisive butterfly keys, the keys are equipped with a scissor mechanism. Their pressure points can be felt immediately with a comfortable travel distance of just one millimeter. The backlighting of the keys ensures that you do not have to type blindly even in dim light or in complete darkness. However, the brightness level will only adhere to the strict specifications of a sensor, and cannot be manually adjusted.

The keyboard is backlit but you can't control the brightness. / © NextPit

Separate USB-C port

The Magic Keyboard is powered by the iPad Pro itself, and therefore does not need a charging connection. Nevertheless, it has a USB-C slot in the main hinge that makes it suitable for charging purposes. This sends power from the Smart Connector to the paired tablet, which in turn leaves the tablet's interface free for another usage. In theory, the iPad Pro can then be connected to a camera or monitor via its own USB-C port while simultaneously recharging through the Magic Keyboard. Talk about practicality!