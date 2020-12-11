iPad 9: Apple's cheapest tablet to get an update soon?

Apple's entry-level tablet, simply called the iPad, is rumored to receive another update soon. According to fresh reports, the refreshed iPad models will get more screen space with the dimensions remaining the same. The pricing too is expected to remain unchanged.

With a current official price of around USD 330, the iPad (8th generation) is the cheapest way to enter Apple's tablet ecosystem. The current model was introduced just a few months ago in September at the same time as the launch of the iPad Air 4. It also has a 10.2-inch display, which Apple had already introduced with the 7th generation iPad model

If one believes the rumors from cnBeta, Apple will give the upcoming iPad 9 a 10.5-inch LED screen.

iPad 9: The same hardware as previous Air- and Pro-models?

Some observers may be familiar with this dimension. In the past, Apple already offered an iPad Pro and iPad Air (3rd generation), which had a 10.5-inch display. However, the report makes no statement as to whether the new display will also have the features of the older iPad Pro or Air. For example, these displays were fully laminated and supported both TrueTone and a wider color space (P3). The 10.5-inch iPad Pro also had Apple's ProMotion (120 Hertz).

Despite the larger display, nothing drastically is said to change on the outside. The traditional fingerprint sensor, Touch ID, in the home button will remain, according to the report. Due to the new display dimensions, only the bezels would shrink a little more. Again, a look at the iPad Air 3 shows where the iPad train could possibly go.

A direct comparison with the older iPad Pro and iPad Air might give you an idea of what the next iPad (9th generation) might look like. / © Apple

iPad 9: Memory and System-on-a-Chip upgrades

In addition to the larger display, the report also talks about improvements to several internal specs. For example, the iPad 9 is supposed to get an A13 chip with 4 GB RAM. The internal memory for apps and data will also be doubled to 64 GB.

Further indication that Apple might revert to familiar hardware and will not present any special developments for the low-cost tablet is the statement that they will continue to rely on the Lightning connector. USB-C will thus continue to only be available in the new iPads with the new, angular design.

Per current estimates, this variant of the iPad could see officialdom by March 2021. For example, the 5th and 6th generation of the iPad was announced in such presentations in spring, before the 7th and 8th generation were moved to a September announcement.