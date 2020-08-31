iPad 10.8: entry-level tablet to get pro features

According to current rumors, Apple is not only going to update the iPhone in the near future, but also some of its tablets. This allegedly includes an iPad 10.8, which now might have been shown in technical drawings.

After we were allowed to see alleged manuals for a new iPad Air a few days ago, our colleagues over at 91mobiles now reveal a glimpse of the entry-level tablet from Apple. The site has published a number of CAD drawings, which allow conclusions to be drawn about the technical details of the new iPad.

The most affordable iPad model to date is now supposed to have a 10.8-inch display and thus be a little smaller than the iPad Pro from 2015. Overall, the design is reminiscent of the latest models of the iPad Pro with significantly slimmer bezels.

However, these design elements – and especially what is underneath – also call into question the credibility of the report. Apple's Face ID is supposed to be available under the narrow bezels; Touch ID would thus be history even on the most affordable iPad.

This is how the iPad 10.8 is supposed to look. / © 91mobiles

iPad 10.8: learning from its bigger brother

Furthermore, the iPad 10.8 will no longer have a Lightning port, but will instead communicate with the outside world via a USB-C connection. In contrast to the Pro model, however, the new tablet is said to only have two instead of four speakers.

On the back, you can see a single camera and its flash. As with other iPad models, a smart connector is also present, indicating the existence of an external Apple keyboard. On the right side, you can also see the magnetic port for the current Apple Pencil. Since this is the model with a cellular connection, the antennas and SIM tray are also visible.

The report does not contain any price information. Therefore it can only be speculated what the upcoming iPad lineup will look like. In addition to the iPad 10.8, Apple allegedly also plans to update the iPad Air. According to recent rumors, this will also adopt the design language – and various features such as USB-C – of the iPad Pro, but will only have a Touch ID sensor. It is doubtful that the traditionally more expensive iPad Air will have a fingerprint sensor, while the entry-level tablet will have more elaborate face recognition.

The presentation of the new iPads could already take place in September as part of the iPhone announcement. However, Apple's smartphones will be available this year only a few weeks later than usual.

The picture at the top of this article shows the iPad from the year 2018.