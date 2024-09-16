iOS 18: These Features Won’t Be Compatible with Older iPhones

iOS 18 is one of the biggest updates for iPhones yet. It's already rolling out to compatible models, but not all new features will work on older devices. While some advanced features are reserved for newer models, older iPhones will still receive a few key iOS 18 updates . Below is a breakdown of the features that won’t be available on older iPhones.

Features Incompatible with Older iPhones

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence, powered by generative AI, is one of the most significant additions to iOS 18. However, due to its resource demands, only the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and the iPhone 16 series will support these AI features. The first set of tools includes Writing Tool for summarizing and proofreading, more intelligent suggested replies, Clean Up in photos, and Reduce Interruptions, among others. Siri will also receive some partial enhancements.

Image Playground and Genmoji are set to launch in December, possibly with ChatGPT integration. Other AI features like screen awareness and cross-app Siri control are expected in 2025. It’s unclear if Apple plans to bring any of these features to older iPhones through future updates.

Apple's Clean-Up feature can erase, heal, and pixelate subjects in photos / © Apple

Eye Tracking and Music Haptics

These new accessibility features will only work on the iPhone 12 and later models, excluding the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS. Eye Tracking allows hands-free navigation by turning eye movements into a pointer, while Music Haptics creates vibrations in sync with the music, designed to help users with hearing impairments.

Apple's Eye Tracking feature for iPhone and iPad uses machine learning / © Apple

Enhance or Boost Audio Dialogue

A new accessibility feature built into the Apple TV app, Enhance Audio Dialogue, clarifies vocals in movies and videos. The Boost option adds further audio improvements. This feature works on the iPhone 11 and SE 2, but not on the iPhone XR or XS.

Message via Satellite

Initially launched with the iPhone 14 as an emergency SOS feature, iOS 18 expands satellite connectivity to send messages outside of emergencies. This feature is only compatible with the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 series.

Call Recording with Transcription

iOS 18 finally introduces call recording. This feature is available on the iPhone 12, iPhone SE 3 (2022), and later models. It allows you to record calls (with the other party notified) and get text transcriptions for both calls and notes.

Use an iPhone as a Smart Key for Smart Locks

iPhones can now serve as smart keys for smart locks in iOS 18. However, this feature is limited to iPhone 11 and later models with UWB (Ultra-Wideband) chipsets and requires the smart lock to be added to the Home app.

Features coming to all iPhones

As usual, some features will be available across all iPhones that receive iOS 18. These include home screen customizations, an overhauled Control Center, RCS support, and more. You can find a full list of these features and their availability in our iOS 18 guide.

Switching from one whole layout to another will be much easier with predefined designs. / © nextpit

Which iPhones Will Be Updated to iOS 18

All iPhones that were updated to iOS 17 are also receiving iOS 18 this year. However, unlike last year, when most features were available across all models, this year some features will be limited due to hardware constraints, such as less powerful chipsets and smaller memory in older models.

Regardless, all iPhones on the list will receive the redesigned home screen and control center interfaces. The models set to receive iOS 18 include:

iPhone 16 (Plus) and iPhone 16 Pro (Max)

iPhone 15 (Plus) and iPhone 15 Pro (Max)

iPhone 14 (Plus) and iPhone 14 Pro (Max)

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro (Max)

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro (Max)

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (Max)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS (Max)

iPhone SE 2nd gen (2020)

iPhone SE 3rd gen (2022)

Which of these iOS 18 features are you most excited about? Do you think Apple should bring more of these features to older iPhones? Please let us know in the comments!