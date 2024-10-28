While Apple will release iOS 18.1 with the first wave of Apple Intelligence features this week, it also provided details about the iOS 18.2 update which is confirmed to arrive in the "coming weeks." It also noted how users can access the new AI features with the update, including Image Playground and Image Wand (iPadOS).

Apple released the iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 betas to developers last week, but not all those who updated to the latest firmware gained the entire second set of Apple Intelligence features. It turned out Apple is limiting the availability of these AI features to select testers.

How to join the Apple Intelligence waitlist

According to the release notes shared by Apple on the Feedback Assistant website, users running on iOS 18.2 will need to join the waitlist before they can test Image Playground (app and extension), Genmoji, and Image Wand for iPads in the Notes app.

Image Playground is Apple's text-to-image generation tool while Genmoji works similarly to the latter though this was designed to create custom emojis rather than images. Meanwhile, Image Wand is a sketch-to-image feature that supports iPad through the Pages and Notes apps.

Specifically, the process should be the same as in the iOS 18.1 beta where you will need to toggle Apple Intelligence & Siri features from the settings.

Image Wand turns your doodles into really cool pictures.

Apple didn't provide the exact timeline, but users will be notified once they receive access to any of these features. At the same time, it is collecting feedback from users via a thumbs-up or down rating that will appear after each generation in any of these AI additions.

Right now, it's also unclear when the iOS 18.2 update will be released to public users. Based on historywith , we can expect that the iPhone manufacturer to have it ready before 2025 or sometime in December.

Which iPhones and iPads will get iOS 18.2?

At the same time, it should be noted that not all iPhone and iPad models that are compatible with the iOS 18 update will be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence. Apple has only made this available to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 (review), iPhone 16 Pro (review), iPad Mini 7, and iPad Air and iPad Pro fitted with custom M chipsets.

If you own any of these devices and haven't enrolled in the Beta program, Apple is releasing iOS 18.1 this week. The first batch of Apple Intelligence features introduces Writing Tools for summarizing, rewriting in different styles, and proofreading. It is integrated with Messages, Emails, and other apps. There's an AI-powered notification filter in focus mode and Clean Up for objects eraser and enhancements in Photos.

Which iOS 18 version are you on? Have you tried Apple Intelligence yet? Share your experience with us.