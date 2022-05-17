iOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6 launched, makes sending money easier

Apple has officially released the latest software iteration of iOS and iPadOS both at version 15.5 to the public today. Additionally, watchOS 8.6 is also available for Apple Watch users. The updates come shortly before the 2022 WWDC event in June where the company is expected to introduce iOS 16 .

iOS 15.5 is now available to the public.

The update focuses rather on software fixes than on UI design changes.

watchOS 8.6 adds Magic Tap hand gestures and ECG functionality.

The update to iOS 15.5 brings a few notable changes but focuses more on bug fixes and security upgrades. The update is available all the way from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 13 with the download size ranging from as low as 1GB to more than 5GB depending on your iPhone model.

New features added on iOS 15.5: Apple Cash, Communication Safety, Podcast

The biggest change in this update is within the Wallet app where send and request options are enabled through the Apple Pay card. Apple is also changing the Pay icon in the messages into the new Cash icon, unifying the branding throughout the entire system.

Speaking of messaging: Apple's Communication Safety is now available to more countries including Australia, New Zealand and Canada in addition to the UK and US. The feature is a safeguard for children were sending or viewing of nudes are blocked.

Apple is furthermore giving users more options when storing episodes in Podcasts and reporting on Weather app. The former could save you storage as it will automatically download and limit the number of episodes saved on your device. On the other hand, the report feature on the main tab of the Weather app lets you send detailed reports for inaccurate weather forecasts.

In the future, more websites will support Passkey in Safari as Apple has enabled the support for developers. The feature will let you automatically log in using biometrics such as Face or Touch ID instead of typing in your passwords.

Bug fixes for Home Automation and Music app

Aside from the security enhancements, the latest iOS update fixes the bugs and issues found in several apps. Home automation has been greatly improved, allegedly avoiding failures of programmed scenes. Moreover, Apple is finally fixing the music bug after acknowledging the said issue.

watchOS 8.6 adds Magic Tap and expands ECG to Mexico

One of the neat hand gestures found on the iPhone and iPad is also coming to the Apple Watch Series 7 and all the way down to the Watch Series 4. Magic Tap lets you control actions through a two finger tap on the screen. Additionally, both ECG feature and irregular heart beat auto detection are also coming to Watch users in Mexico.

What do you think about the update to iOS 15.5? Let us know in the comment section.