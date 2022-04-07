iOS 15.5 Beta 1 is here: Say goodbye to some big names

Just a couple of weeks ago we were talking about the iPhone receiving iOS 15.4 (and the linked battery-draining issues ). Today, Apple announces the iOS 15.5 beta 1 which is available for developers first but will arrive later on for the general public.

TL;DR

iOS 15.5 Beta 1 starts seeding for developers.

Apple Pay and iTune Pass will have new names.

There will be separate Classical Music app.

External links are supported for Reader applications content.

The iOS 15.5 could be a prerequisite last major update before we finally see iOS 16 and its features this coming WWDC 2022 in June. Similar to the previous releases of iOS 15 updates, visible features are reserved mostly for the later beta releases – and not on this first beta. Nonetheless, Beta 1 confirms most of the changes that will come on the final build of iOS 15.5.

Find out what changes you should expect with this iOS 15.5 update right down below.

Apple Pay will be rebranded as Apple Cash card! / © Primakov / Shutterstock.com

Apple rebrands Pay to Cash and iTunes Pass to Apple Account

Apple is rebranding Apple Pay to Apple Cash in its wallet app – and they will also add Request and Send buttons right on top. This removes extra taps when sending or requesting money inside the wallet app.

iTunes Pass will also see a rebrand to Apple Account. It will be available as a card inside the wallet similar to an Apple Cash card and your other personal cards. Beta 1 does not show this rebranding in wallet but it's mentioned inside the code. You can expect it on the next beta release and the final build.

Apple adds Apple Classical Music app

Apple Classical Music will get its own app separate from Apple Music. Users have been complaining about how messy Apple Music is for some time now, so having a dedicated Classical Music app may alleviate the issue. The actual app may also appear on the next beta release so the features of the app are yet to be confirmed.

External links support for readers and streaming apps

Developers of 'reader' apps with music, movies, books, magazines, and more similar digital content types can finally provide external links to its users to manage their account such as completing a sign-up step outside the App store.

On a separate implementation, Dutch regulators pressured Apple to offer payment options for developers of dating applications. Users of dating apps in the said market will have the option to transact outside the App store including in-app purchases.

We also covered a similar story last week that European regulators managed to come up with a new Digital Markets Act (DMA) that once signed into law may force Apple to allow third-party app stores options.

iOS 15.5 and iOS 16 updates will also come to iPhone SE 2022. / © NextPit

Other changes with iOS 15.5 update

Other notable changes cover Sport Kit app which will include Friday Night Baseball live scoring updates and a known warning for Universal Control app before updating to Beta 1. Universal Control will only work if both Mac and iOS are on latest macOS 12.4 Beta and iOS 15.5 Beta, respectively.

Some beta testers also assume that iOS 15.5 will fix the battery issues known to iOS 15.4.

When can you update to iOS 15.5?

iOS 15.5 is likely to become available this coming June after the WWDC event in time for iOS 16 announcement.

Let us know in the comment section which features you are looking forward to trying most in iOS 15.5.