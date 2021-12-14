iOS 15.2 is here: The last big update for your iPhone before Christmas

Shortly before Christmas, Apple has officially released the new operating systems iOS 15.2 & iPadOS 15.2 for download. In addition to new features, bug fixes and improvements for the App Store, there is also a new subscription with " Apple Music Voice ". The new subscription tier of the in-house streaming service allows you to access all songs and playlists by using Siri.

TL;DR

Apple is making iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 available for download.

There are many new features, bug fixes, and a new subscription tier of Apple Music.

The app privacy report and nude photo filter are also released.

Just before the end of the year, Apple has officially released the second major update for iOS and iPadOS. With iOS 15.2, not only some bugs were fixed, but also many small features were implemented. For example, the long-awaited nude photo filter for iMessage. This parental control feature, for children under the age of 13, was originally supposed to make its way onto Apple's devices some time ago, however, it was postponed after it was criticized.

Parents now have the option to enable this feature on their children's devices. This will cause images to be checked for nudity by the Neural Engine in the device, and if necessary, they will be displayed in a blurry manner and accompanied by an appropriate notice. So far, this feature is only available in the U.S., but a global rollout is expected to happen soon.

Important privacy changes and other features

In addition to the nude photo filter, the app privacy report has also been implemented in the latest update. This feature gives you information about which data and sensors your apps access and to which servers they connect. If your new iPhone needs to go to the repair shop, Apple has also introduced a repair history that lists exactly which parts have been replaced on your device.

Just in case, Apple has also set up an inheritance function named "Legacy Contacts", which provides information about what happens to Apple IDs when users pass away. Should you call an iPhone 13 Pro your own, then you now also have the option to activate the macro photos and thus the ultra-wide lens via a button. The Apple TV app has also been tweaked, so that you can now view, rent and buy the app's offerings via its own tab.

L'écran d'accueil du rapport de confidentialité de l'application. © NextPit Le rapport sur la protection des données vous donne des informations sur les serveurs connectés et les données utilisées. © NextPit Vous pouvez activer et désactiver le rapport sur la protection des données comme vous le souhaitez. © NextPit Le rapport sur la protection des données répertorie toutes vos applications. © NextPit

Bug fixes and improvements to certain apps

The "Reminders," "Notes," and "Stocks" apps each have minor tweaks to optimize their use. The "Find My" feature now lets you locate your device for up to five hours, even when the battery is low. The exact bug fixes have not been released yet. It's doubtful, for example, that the issue with constant re-logins has been fixed yet. If you want to download the update manually, open your Settings, select the tab "General" and then "Software update". By the way, you can find a list of the exact changes here.

What do you think of the new update? Will you download the update directly? Let us know in the comments!