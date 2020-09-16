iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7: Apple announces surprising launch date

iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 are almost ready to go and should be available to the general public within a few hours.

While we already expected the new hardware and software yesterday evening, Apple could surprise the observers with an announcement. The final versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 will be available for download to users worldwide today. Beta testers have already been able to download and install the respective "Gold Masters", i.e. the most likely final versions, on their devices since yesterday.

With this extremely short-term announcement, there was a bit of an outcry in the developer community. Typically, programmers have several days before the broad availability to test their apps with the GM versions and then hand them over to Apple for release on the first day of availability.

Instead of several days, however, this year it is only a few hours. Under certain circumstances, this may mean that many apps will not be compatible with the new operating systems right from the first hour.

These iPhones are compatible with iOS 14

iOS 14 will be compatible with the following iPhone models:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation)

Apple also supports the iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest iOS version. It is currently believed that the iPhone 12 will ship directly with an updated version, possibly iOS 14.1.

iPadOS 14: These Apple tablets are supported

With iPadOS 14, the situation looks similarly relaxed as with iOS 14 – even here, many older iPads will still receive an update from Apple:

12.9" iPad Pro (1st to 4th generation)

11" iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generation)

10.5" iPad Pro

9.7" iPad Pro

iPad (5th to 8th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd and 4th generation)

iPad Air 2

Some of the highlights of iPadOS 14. / © Apple

watchOS 7: Support for Apple Watch Series 3 and higher

Apple's smartwatch update also supports a variety of newer models. So all variants since Apple Watch Series 3 – as well as the new Apple Watch SE – will receive the update to watchOS 7, but please note that not all features will be available on all devices.

tvOS 14 will be compatible with all devices that already run tvOS 13. This includes the Apple TV HD – originally known as Apple TV (4th generation) – and the Apple TV 4K (5th generation).

Downloads of the new operating systems will probably be available again this year at 10:00 AM PT in Cupertino.

Apple has not yet announced a new date for the availability of macOS Big Sur. The operating system for the Mac is still expected next fall.