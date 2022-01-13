It's alive! Info about the Google Pixel Fold surface in Android 12L beta

There is new information about Google's Pixel Fold . With the second beta version of the Android 12L operating system, graphics of how to insert SIM cards into foldable Google smartphones also appeared - a coincidence? Probably not, if you look at the code, which points to one of the possible names for the Pixel Fold , namely Pipit.

TL;DR

Android 12L Beta 2 hints at a foldable smartphone from Google.

The code points at one of the possible names for the Google Pixel Fold.

Google's foldable smartphone has great similarities to the Oppo Find N.

Actually, the plans for a foldable smartphone from Google should be put on hold for the time being. At least that's what most of the tech world thought, but we seem to have been wrong. According to 9to5google, information about the Pixel Fold appeared in the code of the Android 12L Beta 2 operating system. These point to one of two possible names for the smartphone and show an animation of how to insert a SIM card into a foldable Google phone.

On the one hand, these could be leftovers in the code that will still be removed in the final version; on the other hand, it gives every fan of the Pixel series hope that Google has not completely buried its own plans after all. This information should therefore be taken with a grain of salt. Samsung dominates the market for foldable smartphones at the moment, and a first serious "opponent" has been missing so far. However, that could change with a Google smartphone.

A concept for the Google Pixel Fold has surfaced in Android 12L Beta 2! / © 9to5google.com

The image shows an unfolded, foldable Google smartphone into which a SIM card is inserted. Until now, the Google Pixel Fold was actually expected to bear a resemblance to Samsung's flagship. Due to the SIM being inserted in the outer display, which we know from the Oppo Find N, we can assume that Google will rather orientate the design on the foldable smartphone from China.

What do we know about the Google Pixel Fold so far?

While the Oppo Find N is gaining more and more fans in China, there is hardly any information about the Google Pixel Fold beyond leaks and rumors. The 12-megapixel camera module is likely to be based on the Pixel 5, for example. This would make the camera a bit weaker than in the Pixel 6.

Furthermore, two working names for the Google Pixel Fold are known so far. One is "Pipit" and the other is "Passport." Whether the American company will choose one of the names or whether it might even be called "Falti" in the end is, of course, not known at this point.

Furthermore, the chipset of the foldable smartphone was probably leaked as well. According to 9to5google, the Google Tensor chip, which is already used in the Pixel 6, is supposed to power the Google Pixel Fold. If and when we will get to see the foldable Google smartphone and which leaks will still come remains to be seen, of course. So far, these are only speculations, but they again give us hope for a Samsung competitor.

Are you interested in foldable smartphones? Yes, absolutely!

No, not at all.

I would not call that interest, I'm neutral. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Do you think Google would have a chance to score on the market with the Google Pixel Fold? Or does Samsung dominate the offering too much? Let us know in the comments!