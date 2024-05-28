When you snap a photo with your Xiaomi smartphone, the camera application resets as soon as you close it. With HyperOS, you can save the last mode used and the last used lens. If you want to take a selfie in portrait mode on the fly, your Xiaomi smartphone can remember this mode, activating it automatically as soon as you launch the camera. nextpit shows you how to use this HyperOS function in this tutorial.

Each time you launch the camera app on any Android-powered smartphone, the main lens and 1x zoom are activated by default. If you want to take a quick selfie or portrait photo, you'll have to go through the different camera modes carousel in the app.

Check whether your smartphone is HyperOS-compatible

With HyperOS (and MIUI too), you can force your Xiaomi smartphone to save the last used mode. You can also record whether you've used the selfie lens or the rear camera module. When you close the camera app and reopen it, Xiaomi will automatically activate these last used settings to save you time.

To do this:

Launch the camera application on your Xiaomi smartphone. Press the down arrow at the top of the screen to scroll down the drop-down menu. Press the Gear icon at the top right of the pop-up window that appears. In the Camera settings, scroll down and select Preserve settings. Activate the Camera mode slider button.

Here's how to save the last camera mode used on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit Here's how to save the last camera mode used on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit Here's how to save the last camera mode used on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit Here's how to save the last camera mode used on your Xiaomi smartphone. © nextpit

Be careful, Xiaomi only saves modes that are placed in the carousel at the bottom of the screen. I know that this sounds silly but if you want to save a special mode, like a full-resolution photo for instance, you will have to place it in the modes carousel. Otherwise, it won't be saved.

To do this:

Launch the camera application on your Xiaomi smartphone. Scroll down the carousel to the More tab. Press the icon labeled " Edit". Long-press the icon of the mode you're interested in and drag and drop it into the carousel at the bottom of the screen.

Here's how to add a special camera mode to your camera app carousel in HyperOS. © nextpit Here's how to add a special camera mode to your camera app carousel in HyperOS. © nextpit Here's how to add a special camera mode to your camera app carousel in HyperOS. © nextpit

You cannot save settings configured in pro mode. Zoom levels are also reset. However, all these are still very practical, especially if you want to use a special camera mode several times.

Full resolution, night mode, panorama, and other modes are all stored in the "More" pane of the camera carousel. The option of saving the last used mode means you don't have to rummage through the application to locate the mode of your choice.

You might ask what's the point if you can also simply change the default camera modes displayed in the carousel to add your own special fetish mode. This trick is mainly for on-the-spur moments such as when you're in the park and want to take a macro shot of some flowers. This doesn't mean you want to take macro shots all the time.

That's it for this quick tutorial, what do you think of this trick on HyperOS? Which "special" camera mode do you use most on your Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones?

Article updated in May 2024 with HyperOS steps.