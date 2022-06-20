Huawei's next smartwatch generation may feature blood sugar monitoring

Like Apple and Samsung, Huawei is also heavily betting on the future of wearables. Just recently the Chinese giant launched the Huawei Band 7 and the Watch GT 3 Pro smartwatch. The next wearables generation may include a feature though that could be a real game changer in the area of nutrition.

Huawei's next generation wearables could feature blood glucose level monitoring

The statement comes from a press event and was issued by a Huawei executive

A future smartwatch or fitness band that can determine the blood glucose level

Health startups are currently working on integrating smartphone apps with special sensors to continuously monitor the blood glucose level, like Ultrahuman that just turned Stefan into a cyborg. However, there is not yet a smartwatch or tracker with an optical sensor with BGC measuring, which would cancel the need for an invasive sensor with a short lifespan of around two weeks.

Just last week, an Huawei executive has confirmed on a press event that the Chinese company is working on a next-gen optical TruSeen sensor with advanced capabilities for blood glucose measuring. This is not only insanely useful for people suffering from Diabetes, but also tells healthy people how their bodies respond to food and exercise. You'll learn more about that when we publish our review of the aforementioned Ultrahuman hardware.

Furthermore, the sensor is also said to be able to detect pulmonary irregularities. In addition, a more intelligent altitude health management will also be possible by which the device will give assistance to the user in high elevated areas during hiking or mountaineering. Sadly, Huawei didn't confirm when exactly a wearable with this next generation sensor will come to the market.

With smartwatches and fitness trackers getting more intelligent, do you ever think that smartphones will be replaced with these wearables in the future? Let us know your thoughts.