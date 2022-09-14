Huawei Mate 50 Pro: September 2022 global launch

A week ago today, the Chinese manufacturer officially unveiled the Huawei Mate 50 series in its home country, China. Now, several tipsters agree that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro will be presented globally on September 26. The mid-range smartphone Nova 10 is also supposed to be released alongside it.

TL;DR

Huawei will present the Huawei Mate 50 Pro globally on September 26.

The Huawei Nova 10 will also be released.

The other two Mate 50 models will probably remain as China-exclusives.

Last week, the Huawei Mate 50 series was unveiled, which, as we know, consists of three models. They are the Mate 50 base model, the Mate 50 RS in Porsche design, and the Huawei Mate 50 Pro. According to current reports, the latter device will be released in selected parts of Europe on Monday, September 26, alongside the Huawei Nova 10.

That sounds a bit unusual, since the Nova 10 and the Nova 10 Pro have already been unveiled at the IFA 2022 in Berlin. We have already received a review unit and a detailed review should also follow shortly. However, two independent tipsters have confirmed the date with a teaser in German (do refer to the cover picture).

However, there is another hint that further confirms the global launch of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro. Namely, the company's homepage already showed off the flagship smartphone with all its special features, but neither the date of the international launch nor the price of the device in this country is revealed.

In China, the Pro model with 8 GB RAM/256 GB of storage and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4G costs the equivalent of almost €1,000. It is highly unlikely that Huawei would want to price it for anything less.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro camera comes with a 10x variable aperture. / © Huawei

In return, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro also offers a 10x variable aperture (from f/1.4 to f/4.0) for its 50-megapixel main camera at the back. The two additional sensors can capture ultra wide-angle shots at 13 megapixels and telephoto zoom photos at a whopping 64 megapixels resolution.

Huawei reveals its brand new "XMAGE" camera technology with the Mate 50 pro. Allegedly, the flagship smartphone will come with EMUI 13 preinstalled right out of the box. Whether that is meant to be a parallel track with Android 13 remains unclear until September 26.