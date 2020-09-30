The Huami Amazfit Neo is a cool, retro-style smartwatch that is super affordable

There is no denying that the smartwatch space is crowded with multiple options spanning several price points. From premium products like the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch to mid-tier products like the recently reviewed OPPO Watch, and entry-level options like the Honor Watch, the consumer has several options to enter the world of smartwatches. Today, popular smartwatch and fitness band maker Huami announced the launch of an interesting new product called the Huami Amazfit Neo for its consumers in India.

Let’s take a closer look.

What makes it special?

While most affordable smartwatches tend to skimp on features to keep prices low, the Amazfit Neo seems to have taken advantage of adversity to come up with a fresh new perspective on low-cost smartwatches. The Amazfit new completely skips a color touchscreen in favor of a traditional STN display. You know, the kind we have seen on retro watches from the late 80s and mid-90s. The lack of a touchscreen, however, hasn’t deterred Huami from endowing the Amazfit Neo with several features, including a heart rate sensor, sleep quality monitoring, personal activity challenge, and a sports mode. To navigate the menu, Huami has provided the Amazfit Neo with four physical buttons mounted on the sides. The company describes the Amazfit Neo as a ‘classic amalgamation of modern design retro vibe,’ and we kind of agree.

Key features

The 1.2-inch display on the Amazfit Neo is super efficient and stays on all the time as the case is retro watches. The watch packs in a PPG bio-tracking optical sensor that monitors your heart rate 24 hours a day and alerts you of any abnormalities. With its Sleep Quality Monitoring feature, the watch can measure and evaluate your sleep patterns. It is capable of even tracking super-short naps that last more than 20 minutes.

The Huami Amazfit Neo / © Huami

Then there is the Personal Activity Intelligence – PAI Assessment System based on PaiHealth research from Norway. Using a special algorithm, this system converts complex data like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values that help you assess your overall health. The Amazfit Neo gets multiple sports modes that include walking, running, and cycling. The 160mAh LiIon battery can last for up to 28 days with regular use. It takes around 2.5 hours for the battery to fully charge, and the watch is also water-resistant up to 5ATM. The Watch can be tethered to Android and iOS smartphones using the Zepp app.

Pricing, availability

The Huami Amazfit Neo first launched in China earlier this month and is now headed to India, where it goes on sale starting October 1, 2020. The watch comes in three color options: Red, Black, and Green and has been priced at Rs 2,499 (USD 34) in India.

