How to follow the big "Made By Google" event live today

Normally, Apple or Samsung would be the ones with early news or rumors about upcoming devices and products, but it is Google's turn this time around. Leaks that have been around for years in the case of the Google Pixel Watch will finally be confirmed—or denied, at long last. This is because Google will host its "Made By Google" launch event live from New York's Williamsburg district, at 10.00am ET.

TL;DR

Google launch event happens on October 6 at 10 am EST.

The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch will be unveiled.

Pre-sales will begin directly after the event.

Be there live when Google unveils its new products

It is rare that we had to wait as long for a product as for the Google Pixel Watch. It felt like it had been announced thousands of times, and then nothing came of it in the end. One should not count their chickens before they hatch this time around, but at the very least, even Google has not kept a secret about the fact that the smartwatch will be available on pre-sale today at 10.00am ET.

Whatever else that we would like to know, especially the price, will be revealed. I am quite sure that owners of a WearOS-powered smartwatch are waiting for the removal of the Samsung exclusivity of the new operating system when it comes to wearables.

Affiliate offer Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra GPS To device database

Perhaps you are more interested in the two Android 13-powered smartphones, the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. This is not a problem either, because both candidates will also be unveiled today where you can place a pre-order shortly after the event. I do not want to repeat the speculated technical specifications for the hundredth time, but if you are still interested, you can find our curated information as follows:

Stop right there! According to Mountain View, that is not all. Google will also announce some smart products for your home as well. Thus, at least the Google Chromecast that was unveiled a couple of weeks back will feature Google TV, and will also appear on stage once again. As well as the Nest Doorbell and a Google Nest Wifi Pro released yesterday, that will remain compatible with the Google Stadia cloud gaming service that, unfortunately, will be discontinued on January 18, 2023.

A Google Pixel tablet remains within the realm of rumors, just like a Nest Smart Display and the Google Pixel Fold, but hey, one can dream, can't they? In a few hours' time, we will know whether these dreams will burst like soap bubbles or become reality. Check out the video embedded below for further information about the event.

This will be followed by our extensive coverage of all the products presented. And who knows, maybe we'll already have had one or the other product in our hands by then!