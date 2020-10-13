How to watch the "Hi, Speed" Apple keynote event today

Today at 6 PM in London Apple's iPhone event takes place. How you can follow the event live, you can find out here.

As in June for WWDC and most recently in September, this year's iPhone event will once again be a pure online keynote. As usual, the company offers a number of different sites and apps where the stream will be available.

For most users, YouTube should be the easiest way to follow the keynote. Apple has already posted the event on its account. If you wish, you can also set a reminder that will sound the alarm as soon as the stream starts.

Stream on Apple's site and for VLC

Those who prefer a direct stream from Apple's site will find the event already on https://www.apple.com/apple-events/. A current browser that supports the necessary streaming technology is required. Here you can also download an event calendar, which will remind you about the start of the event if you wish.

Shortly before the event a direct link, for example for VLC-Player, should find its way to the internet. This allows you to watch the stream with your own media player app, which can handle such URLs. As soon as a link should be available, we will update this page.