How to watch the "Hi, Speed" Apple keynote event today
Today at 6 PM in London Apple's iPhone event takes place. How you can follow the event live, you can find out here.
As in June for WWDC and most recently in September, this year's iPhone event will once again be a pure online keynote. As usual, the company offers a number of different sites and apps where the stream will be available.
For most users, YouTube should be the easiest way to follow the keynote. Apple has already posted the event on its account. If you wish, you can also set a reminder that will sound the alarm as soon as the stream starts.
Stream on Apple's site and for VLC
Those who prefer a direct stream from Apple's site will find the event already on https://www.apple.com/apple-events/. A current browser that supports the necessary streaming technology is required. Here you can also download an event calendar, which will remind you about the start of the event if you wish.
Shortly before the event a direct link, for example for VLC-Player, should find its way to the internet. This allows you to watch the stream with your own media player app, which can handle such URLs. As soon as a link should be available, we will update this page.
Apple TV owners can also watch the stream in the TV app on the big screen. The event should appear there in a prominent position in the app shortly before the start.
Apple events after the live stream
Those who do not have the opportunity to follow the iPhone event live will usually find a recording on Apple shortly after the end. This might be available directly under the YouTube link above, but could also be listed as a separate video on Apple's YouTube channel.
Apple's presentations can also be downloaded in the form of a podcast. For this purpose, the company offers the feeds for video and audio versions called "Apple Events".
We will inform you about Apple's new releases on NextPit. Besides new iPhones, we might expect a small HomePod mini.
The event will take place on Tuesday, October 13th at 10:00 AM local time in Cupertino, 6 PM London time.
Source: Apple
1 Comment
