How to listen to YouTube with the screen off

Want to listen to YouTube with the screen off? Well, it is a tricky thing to achieve because as soon as your screen switches off, YouTube automatically pauses whatever is playing. The result? You can't just listen to videos while on the go. But what if I tell you that there are still a couple of ways you can play YouTube in the background with the screen off?

There's no setting to solve this issue in the default YouTube app but do note that YouTube does offer the option to listen to videos with the screen off if you subscribe to YouTube premium. But then, why pay for something when we can achieve the same results for free?

To watch YouTube with the screen off without paying any money, or without installing any app, you can just use a free web browser app like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. This method should work on all devices.

Download and install Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browser on your phone (your device probably already has Chrome, but the Firefox link can be found below). Go to the YouTube website within the browser, tap the settings (three dots) button at the top right of the page and tick desktop site. Once you have completed the steps above, tap on a video to play it, and it will continue to play even after you lock your phone. Note that the first time you lock the screen, the music playback will stop. However, you will now be able to see playback control buttons on your lock screen. All you need to do now is hit the 'Play" button and start listening to YouTube with the screen off.

Use your browser to play YouTube videos with the screen off/ © NextPit

If playing YouTube videos off a browser doesn't appeal to you, there are few more methods to go about it.

The second way in which you can listen to YouTube with your screen off is to install an app called NewPipe. Now, downloading this app is not a straightforward procedure as it is not available via the Google Play Store. I have also noticed that the app isn't as stable as I would like it to be. Simply put, proceed further only if you really do not want to use the aforementioned browser method.

To install NewPipe, you'll need to check the alternative app store, F-Droid. In case you are apprehensive about this, do note that F-Droid has been around for a while now and is widely known to be a safe place to download Android apps.

To download NewPipe, go to the following link to and search for NewPipe and download the Newpipe APK file. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the app.

Do note that your browser might block you from installing Newpipe since it wasn't downloaded via the Play Store and most probably, you will get a message that reads: "For your security, your phone is not allowed to install unknown apps from this source."

If you see this message, go to the "Settings" option just beneath this message and toggle the "Allow from this source" option to on and continue with the installation.

Installing NewPipe app from F Droid. Do note that the app could be buggy on some phones / © NextPit

Once installed, open NewPipe and search for your song using the search bar at the top.

NewPipe's background playback setting continues with the screen off. / © NextPit

Once installed, search for the YouTube video you want to playback, and you will be able to achieve your goal. As mentioned earlier, NewTube isn't flawless, and I have had instances where the app there an error message and simply won't work.

One option that doesn't involve straying from the Play Store is FloatTube. You can go to the Google Play Store, search for Float Tube and install the app. Once installed, just search for a video that you want to play with the screen off and then hit Play.

If you do not mind paying a small and would like to avoid these hindrances, you can subscribe to the new YouTube Premium (formerly Red) subscription service. It provides offline and background access to content along with an ad-free YouTube experience.