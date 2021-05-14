How to reduce screen brightness beyond the basic slider

Is the lowest brightness setting on your smartphone not low enough for you? Well, you have come to the right place. In this article, we tell you a simple method to reduce the screen brightness beyond what the brightness slider on your smartphone allows you to.

Reducing your screen's brightness has its benefits

The smartphone displays we spend so much time looking at are not good for us. There are several negative effects that unnatural light emitted from these smartphones can cause. The light from our devices can disrupt our sleep patterns and strain our eyes.

Over time manufacturers did acknowledge this fact. This is precisely why most modern Android smartphones feature a dedicated 'Night Light' mode. As you might have guessed, this Night Light mode (which can also be called reading mode on some phones) is aimed at relieving strain in your eyes and making them feel at ease during night reading.

Another simple thing you can do to reduce the strain on your eyes in dimly lit situations is to reduce the brightness of your screen. To a certain extent, you can do so with your cell phone's standard settings, but what if the lowest brightness setting on your phone isn't dim enough for your liking?

Well, you will need to turn to a solution on the Google Play Store!

It is possible to reduce your display brightness below the lowest setting using an app. / © NextPit

How to dim your screen below the minimum brightness

I scoured the Google Play Store for an app that lets you do precisely this. However, most of the apps I found were either too outdated or hadn't been updated in years.

That's until I chanced upon an app named "Brightness Dimmer & Screen Light Filter" on the Google Play Store. It doesn't have too many reviews yet, but I found the interface nice and easy to use. Setting up the app is easy, and all you need to do is to follow the on-screen instructions and grant the necessary permissions.

Follow the on-screen instructions to set up the app! / © NextPit

Note that what this app basically does is add an overlay over the content that is displayed. But it does the job quite effectively.

One thing you need to also note is that on this app, you will need to increase the percentage on the slider to lower the brightness- and not the other way round! You may find it odd for a while, but I got used to it quite quickly.

Download Brightness Dimmer & Screen Light Filter from the Google Play Store

Have you dimmed your screen brightness? Has it helped? Leave a comment and let us know what you think.