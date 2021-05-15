How to turn off the camera shutter sound on Android

Most smartphones produce a fake shutter sound when you take a picture. It can be loud and annoying, especially when you’re trying to discreetly snap a candid picture of a friend or a bunch of selfies. Getting rid of the shutter sound can be as easy as turning down the volume on some devices, whilst for others, a little more effort may be involved. Find out how to turn off the camera shutter sound on your phone below.

Before you turn off the shutter sounds on your phone, here's a word of caution. In some territories, privacy laws make it illegal for anyone to turn off the camera shutter sound. Make sure that it is legal in your location before following any of the instructions below.

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on stock Android

Devices like the Google Pixel 3 run a stock version of Android which until recently did not have a camera setting for disabling the camera shutter sound. That isn't the case anymore. On the Google Pixel 3 running Android 11, I was able to turn off the camera shutter sound by going into the camera settings. Here's how you can do it too.

Open the Camera app

app Tap the small arrow symbol at the top

Tap the small gear icon on the menu that appears

Make sure the Camera sounds option is turned off

This is how you turn off camera shutter sound on stock Android / © NextPit

In some countries, this option may not be available on the local firmware. In such circumstances, you will have to turn your notifications/alerts profile to silent, do not disturb, or vibrate. This can be done using the volume keys on the side of your device that act as master volume controls, or in the Sound section of the Settings menu. Newer devices that run near-stock Android tend to use the same intuitive method.

Use the volume button or the Settings menu to turn the sound off on newer smartphones or those running stock Android. / © NextPit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Samsung

On newer Samsung devices, there usually is an option to turn off the camera shutter sound. Once again, this is highly dependent on the localized firmware your phone is on. In case the feature is enabled on your Samsung device, you can access it in the following manner.

Navigate to and open the Camera app, and then tap the Settings icon. Swipe to and tap the switch next to Shutter sound to disable it.

Open the Camera app

Tap the Settings icon

icon Swipe to Shutter sound

Disable it

On devices that do not have this option, all you need to do is change the master volume settings and the shutter sound will turn off when the phone is set to vibrate, do not disturb, or silent mode.

On Samsung smartphones like the S9+, you just have to silence the phone. / © NextPit

On some older Samsung devices, you have to hit the cogwheel in the camera app and you will find the Shutter sound option on the following page. Switch it to Off for some peace and quiet.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on older Samsung smartphones. / © NextPit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on an LG

Like stock Android, LG’s camera app doesn’t have a camera shutter sound option in the settings. Instead, it is tied to your smartphone's master volume setting. Set this to silent, do not disturb or vibrate and you won’t hear a sound when you take a photo.

You can mute the shutter sound by silencing the master volume of the smartphone. You can also snap a photo by saying "cheese". / © NextPit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on an HTC

If you're still using an HTC smartphone, the process for turning off the shutter sound is the same as for stock Android devices. Just change your master volume settings to vibrate, silent or do not disturb, and the shutter sound will be silenced.

Silence HTC phones using the master volume keys or settings menu to turn off the shutter sound. / © NextPit

On some older HTC models, disabling the camera shutter sound can be a convoluted process, but it is still effective. From your camera app, drag down the two lines in the top middle. You will a variety of photo options. Scroll to the left until you see the Settings icon. Tap on it and untick the Shutter sound.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on older HTC smartphones. / © NextPit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Motorola

For newer Motorola phones, you can perform these steps to turn off the camera shutter sound.

Open the Camera app

Tap the gear icon to open Camera settings

Look for the Shutter sound option and toggle the button to off

In case this option is not available, use the master volume controls to set the camera shutter sound. Simply set your phone to silent, do not disturb or vibrate to ditch the camera shutter noise.

On the Moto G6+, just silence the phone to ditch the shutter sound. / © NextPit

Some older Motorola phones have a little dial that slides in from the left-hand side of the screen. The loudspeaker icon represents the shutter sound. Just tap it to enable or disable it.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on Motorola. / © NextPit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a OnePlus

Follow these steps to turn of camera shutter sound on new OnePlus devices like the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9.

Open the Camera app.

Tap the three dots on the top right corner.

Tap on Settings.

Scroll down and look for the Shutter sound option.

Turn it off.

On older OnePlus devices you will need to swipe in from the left side of your screen and then tap the cog wheel, which will be on the right (either at the top or bottom). You will see the shutter sound option in the window that then opens. Set this option to Off.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on a OnePlus phone. / © NextPit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on Oppo/ Realme smartphones

Open the Camera app

Tap the three lines at the top right corner

Tap on Settings

Make sure the toggle on the Shutter sound option is set to off

These are the steps to turn off the camera shutter sound on Oppo and Realme smartphones/ © Nextpit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on Xiaomi smartphones

On Xiaomi smartphones, the steps to turn off the camera shutter sound are as follows

Open the Camera app

Tap the three lines on the top right corner

Tap on Settings

Scroll down and locate the Shutter sound option

option Toggle the position to off

Here are the steps to turn off the camera shutter sound on smartphones running Xiaomi's MIUI / © NextPit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Huawei

On newer Huawei devices, open the camera app and swipe to the left to open the Settings menu. Then turn on the Mute setting to turn off the camera shutter sound.

Mute the shutter sound on a Huawei in the camera settings menu. / © NextPit

Disabling the camera shutter sound on certain older Huawei devices takes a few steps. Go to the camera app, then hit the menu icon (three lines), and then the settings button (cogwheel). Next, go to Mute and enable it. This is will disable the camera sound.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on an older Huawei. / © NextPit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Honor smartphone

On newer Honor devices, you can change the settings within the camera app by tapping the gear icon, then turning the Mute option on. Alternatively, you can just use the master volume keys to silence the smartphone entirely, including the shutter sound.

Mute the camera shutter noise in the camera app settings of the Honor device. / © NextPit

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Sony

Some new Sony smartphones have a dedicated camera shutter sound button within the camera settings. Here's how you can access it.

Open the Camera app

Tap on the Settings cogwheel icon on the top right corner

Scroll down to see the Sound option

Make sure the toggle is set to off

Some Sony devices use the master volume controls to turn off the camera shutter sound. Simply set the device to silent, vibrate, or do not disturb.

Just silence the master volume on the Sony Xperia XZ2. / © NextPit

On some older Sony Xperia devices, go to your camera app, tap the three dots (hamburger) icon menu, then the cogwheel, and set the Sound slider to Off to disable the shutter sound.

This is how to disable the camera shutter sound on older Sony smartphones. / © NextPit

Are you having issues turning off the camera shutter sound on your smartphone? Let us know in the comments if you have any problems!

This article was last updated in May 2021. Older comments have been retained.