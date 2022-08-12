How to: Convince your boss to pay for training & development

Unless you’ve been living under a bush or avoiding all media as a result of the past two years, there’s no getting away from the fact that the workplace is changing. From hybrid working to The Great Resignation, how and when we work has changed massively. Add that to a smoking hot recruitment market that has new hires making, on average, double the typical salary increase of existing staff, means people are changing roles at speed.

What if you like your job, feel appreciated by your employer and have the elusive work/life balance we’ve all been looking for? Should you jump ship just because you can, or is there a way to accelerate your career progression while still taking advantage of those increased salaries with your current employer?

Training is the key

Put simply, yes. Professional training and further development is the key to forward progression within a company—with a recent survey showing that 70% of employees hope to upskill within the next 12 months. Upskilling will increase your value in the eyes of an existing employer—possibly leading to a salary bump—while enabling you to step into a more senior role. It can also make it possible to take a sideways step into a new department.

But how can you convince your current boss to pay for it?

Suggest courses, seminars and further education that will directly benefit the company. Training existing staff is a lot easier than onboarding and training new hires—and in many cases a lot cheaper. Show them the money. If you can make a direct financial case for how the cost of training will be recouped over the next 18 to 24 months you have a stronger case. Present more than one option and one price point. Bring between three and five options to your meeting, and the odds of leaving with approval for one have just tipped in your favor.

When putting forward your case, be sure to mention that a recent report showed that companies which support and encourage L&D among employees retain staff for on average 5.4 years. That’s almost double the retention rate for companies which ignore staff training.

And if your manager says no? There are employers out there who value ongoing staff training and development, and many are currently hiring. We’ve found three exciting roles to check out below.

UI Engineer, CrowdStrike

The Role: The UI Engineer will work remotely while collaborating closely with UX disciplines to develop and maintain CrowdStrike’s reporting, analytics and intelligence offerings.

The Responsibilities: You will be responsible for working closely with analysts and clients to push the boundaries of what’s possible on the web as a platform. You will get to see the apps and visualizations you’re building being used to hunt for hackers and protect systems.

The Requirements: You will need a deep understanding of javascript and considerable experience building thick-client applications with modern frameworks such as Ember, AngularJS, Backbone or React/Flux. You will also need experience with testing frameworks, tools and methodologies such as QUnit, Mocha and Selenium.

Communications Manager EMEA, WhatsApp

The Role: The Communications Manager EMEA will provide communications support for WhatsApp’s most important challenges including explaining and defending its privacy-preserving business model.

The Responsibilities: You will support in the development and execution of communication strategies as well as partnering with local EMEA teams to field in-bound press inquiries. You will thrive in a fast-paced, cross-functional working environment.

The Requirements: You will have experience working with tech and corporate media including a track record of crisis and issues management. You will also have exceptional writing skills and extensive experience in communications and public relations.

Senior Digital Ad Support Specialist, Snapchat

The Role: The Senior Digital Ad Support Specialist will provide strategic troubleshooting and optimization guidance for advertisers and sales teams. This includes performing analyses on client campaigns, providing technical support, and resolving account and campaign issues.

The Responsibilities: You will be responsible for investigating issues which impact advertiser accounts and campaigns, before providing timely and effective resolutions. You will also be responsible for educating and training the internal sales teams on campaign management strategies and performance improvements.

The Requirements: You will have an advanced understanding of programmatic ad buying, auction marketplace dynamics, tracking pixels, and third-party measurement tools.

