Honor Magic 6 Pro First Impressions: Zooming Ahead!

Honor has launched a new smartphone, the Magic 6 Pro, featuring a new camera set and a special selection of AI features. We had the chance to get hands-on experience with the device during MWC 2024, and here are our first impressions.

Design and Display Last year, I reviewed the Honor Magic 5 Pro and must say, Honor does not shy away when it comes to design. It's mostly original, with some bold choices, such as the device having a back case made of oxo-biodegradable plastic, also known as EPI—a type of plastic that decomposes faster and more completely. However, it feels really slippery, and I personally recommend using it with a protective case, given the phone's large size.

Bright and vibrant display.

Biometric sensors are flawless.

IP68 certified.

Honor has upgraded the series to a larger 5,600 mAh battery, and it increased the thickness of the phone to 8.9 mm. They've also made sure it's dust and water-resistant, thanks to its IP68 rating. The phone boasts a big 6.8-inch curved screen that looks great from any angle. The build combines an aluminum frame with a plastic back, and the screen blends in seamlessly with almost any edges. The display has a pixel density of 453 ppi and a refresh rate of 1-120Hz. It has a peak brightness of 5000 nits, which is ideal for use under bright sunlight. Sleek edges and accessible buttons define the ergonomic design of the Honor phone. / © nextpit The Magic 6 Pro offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, making watching videos or playing games like Genshin Impact a real treat because of the excellent display and performance. Just like last year, the phone includes an IR blaster for controlling other devices with infrared. A noticeable update is the front camera's move to the middle of the screen, which looks more modern. Unlocking the phone is quick and easy with the fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen, and Honor's 3D face unlock is both fast and reliable.

Software and Performance When it comes to speed and power, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is equipped with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm. It comes in just one version, which has a generous 12 GB of RAM and a huge 512 GB of storage space. In the software department, Honor has added its own special touch, MagicOS 8.0, on top of Android 14.

Performance that is consistent and trustworthy. Cons: Bloated software. The Magic 6 Pro has a 67.2% stability on the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress test. / © nextpit Even though this is only a hands-on, I already had some time with the device to give a detailed look at the benchmark test results, which were done in the default battery mode. Related: Everything about your smartphone's SoC The Honor Magic 6 Pro's impressive performance puts it ahead of the pack in the premium smartphone space. The benchmark results from the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test reveal that the Honor Magic 6 Pro leads the pack with the highest 'Best loop' score of 5,201. This indicates that when it comes to handling graphically intensive tasks, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has the muscle to outperform its rivals. Honor Magic 6 Pro

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) OnePlus 12

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Galaxy S24 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy) Apple iPhone 15

(A16 Bionic) Pixel 8 Pro

(Tensor G3) 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 5,201

5,201 Worst loop: 3,494 Best loop: 5,049

5,049 Worst loop: 2,764 Best loop: 5,160

5,160 Worst loop: 3,013 Best loop: 3,171

3,171 Worst loop: 2,378 Best loop: 2,311

2,311 Worst loop: 1,219 Geekbench 6 Single: 2,258

2,258 Multi: 7,064 Single: 1,161

1,161 Multi: 4,815 Single: 2,252

2,252 Multi: 7,107 Single: 2,651

2,651 Multi: 6,698 Single: 1,756

1,756 Multi: 3,630 Despite a drop in its 'Worst loop' score to 3,494 under continuous stress, the Honor Magic 6 Pro still holds a significantly higher performance floor compared to several competitors, reflecting its robust sustained performance capability. That said, the Magic 6 Pro has a 67.2% stability on the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress test. In Geekbench 6 benchmarks, the Honor Magic 6 Pro boasts a single-core score of 2,258 and a remarkable multicore score of 7,064, outperforming the OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro significantly in multitasking and complex tasks. Despite the competitive scores of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the higher single-core score of the Apple iPhone 15, the Honor Magic 6 Pro stands strong in multicore performance. Its excellent graphical and CPU performance, particularly in multicore processing, establishes it as a solid choice for those seeking a device with top-tier graphical and processing power. On a more practical use, the Magic 6 Pro was like cruising in a high-performance sports car without hitting any bumps. It ran smoothly, whether I was just scrolling through apps or deep into gaming marathons with Genshin Impact—no hiccups or glitches to spoil the fun. Software: AI operating system Let's delve into the operating system aspect. Initially, my impressions of the MagicOS user interface are not entirely positive. It strikes me as an awkward hybrid, lacking the polished experience of iOS while falling short of Android's versatility—a sentiment I echoed last year when assessing its predecessor. Moreover, its resemblance to Huawei's EMUI and the excessive bloatware remain issues for me. On a brighter note, Honor is determined to distinguish itself in the realm of AI. The company is introducing some innovative features powered by its proprietary AI technology. The debut of the Honor Magic 6 Pro showcases the industry's first-ever intent-driven user interface. But what exactly does that entail? According to Honor, the MagicOS aims to intuit the user's needs, significantly simplifying interactions by minimizing the steps to accomplish tasks. For example, if the device detects an address in an email, it can spontaneously suggest booking a taxi. This illustrates its ability to analyze text, deduce the user's intentions, and propose suitable actions and relevant apps. This feature is also applied in local video production, underscoring a commitment to privacy and data security by processing all operations directly on the device. Honor offers an AI Assistant directly within the software, but some features are still missing / © nextpit The Honor Magic 6 Pro, powered by the Honor MagicLM, benefits from collaborations with leading tech providers, incorporating the Qualcomm Llama 2 and Google Bard AI models, with alternative versions available for the Chinese market. Enhanced by inputs from hands, voice, and eye-tracking—where the latter predicts user intentions through eye movement—its AI capabilities set a new benchmark for interaction with personal devices, leveraging both cloud and on-device large language models, general and vertical knowledge services, and vast data. However, all these features remain a promise, as my test device's MagicOS 8.0 did not include them. Thus, a final test of the phone's capabilities will have to wait. Lastly, Honor asserts that the Magic 6 Pro will receive four major software updates and five years of security patches, underscoring their commitment to long-term support.

Honor Magic 6 Pro camera The Honor Magic 6 Pro features an advanced camera setup. It includes a next-generation Falcon Camera System with a 180-MP periscope telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom and a 50-MP main camera with an adjustable aperture. Additionally, there's a 50-MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Moreover, the phone employs an algorithm and AI Motion Sensing for enhanced photography, supported by a suite of sensors for improved focus and stabilization. Video capabilities include 4K recording at 60 fps.

The camera software is exquisitely designed to enhance color. Cons: - You can capture the world in detail with the Magic 6 Pro zoom camera technology. / © nextpit With a 50-MP main camera and an adjustable aperture, the device assures high-resolution images that capture fine details and offer excellent dynamic range. Honor informed us that the new Magic-gen has a 210% better dynamic range than its predecessor, the Magic 5 Pro, which indicates significant improvements in handling various lighting conditions and enhancing image quality. However, the star of the show here is the native optical zoom capability at 2.5x with a 68mm equivalent focal length. This is further supported by a 2x digital zoom specifically optimized for 135mm sports photography. According to Honor, the camera system significantly enhances light capture, offering 377% more light than the S24 Ultra and 400% more light than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The 180MP periscope telephoto camera utilizes a Samsung sensor, although the specific model is not mentioned. Since this was only a preliminary test, I didn't use the camera extensively. However, being in Barcelona, I decided to take some photos of one of the city's postcards: Casa Batlló. What impressed me the most was the camera's versatility and its ability to enhance the colors in images. Additionally, the details on the façade of the building are so rich that I would consider printing and framing a photo to hang on my apartment wall. This speaks volumes about my satisfaction with the telephoto lens. Main camera 1x | Outdoor © nexpit Telephoto camera 2.5x | Outdoor © nexpit Telephoto camera 5x | Outdoor © nexpit Telephoto camera 5x | Outdoor © nexpit Telephoto camera 2.5x | Outdoor © nexpit Main camera 1x | Outdoor © nexpit Ultra-wide camera 0.5x | Outdoor © nexpit Main camera 1x | Outdoor © nexpit Telephoto camera 5x | Outdoor © nexpit Telephoto camera 2.5x | Outdoor © nexpit Main camera 1x | Outdoor © nexpit A crisp display paired with a centrally located punch-hole camera for an immersive viewing experience. / © nextpit When it comes to the front camera, the Magic 6 Pro features include a 50-MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 3D TOF (Time of Flight) sensor. For video recording, it supports 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. This setup is equipped with built-in sensors, including SMA Radar (AF+OIS 2 in 1), a multispectrum color temperature sensor, and a flicker sensor, enhancing the quality and functionality of the front camera for selfies and video calls. Selfie camera 1x | Outdoor © nexpit Selfie camera 1x | Outdoor © nexpit Selfie camera 0.8x | Outdoor © nexpit Selfie camera 1x | Outdoor © nexpit Selfie camera 1x | Indoor © nexpit

Honor Magic 6 Pro battery The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 5,600 mAh second-generation silicon-carbon battery, designed for durability and long-lasting power. This high-capacity battery ensures extended use without frequent recharges, making it perfect for demanding activities like gaming, watching videos, and using intensive apps. Precision and practicality converge with the well-equipped bottom edge of this device. / © nextpit The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a large battery capacity, as well as its proprietary energy management system, which includes a performance-enhancing chip, the Honor E1, that's meant to cut down on power usage across the device's operations. The phone is capable of supporting wired charging of 80W and wireless charging of 66W, thereby providing users with swift and convenient charging options. Unfortunately, I still need more time to provide a better overview of the Magic 6 Pro's battery life. However, there's already a drawback: the adapter does not come in the box, only the USB-C cable. Well, at least that was my experience during the unboxing. Stay tuned for the final review of the device for a more opinionated take on this topic.

Honor Magic 6 Pro technical specifications Technical Specifications Device Honor Magic 6 Pro Design Squircle design

IP68 certification

Colors: Epi Green, Black Screen OLED 6.8-inch, LTPO

1280 x 2800 pixels, 453 ppi

120 Hz refresh rate

5,000 nits HDR peak brightness Memory 12 GB RAM

512 GB ROM CPU / GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Camera Main : 50 MP | f/1.4 - f/2.0

: 50 MP | f/1.4 - f/2.0 Ultrawide: 50 MP | f/2.0 | 122° FOV

50 MP | f/2.0 | 122° FOV 2.5x telephoto zoom: 180 MP | f/2.6

180 MP | f/2.6 Selfie: 50 MP | f/2.4 | 3D ToF-sensor Video 4K at 60 FPS | 3840 x 2160 pixel Interface/OS MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 Battery 5,600 mAh

80 W wired charging

66 W wireless charging Audio Stereo speaker

No headphone jack Dimensions & Weight 162.5 × 75.8 × 8.9 mm

225 g (Plastic) / 229 g (Glass) Connectivity eSIM | 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | USB 3.1