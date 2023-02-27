Honor Magic 5 Pro hands-on: The best camera phone of 2023?

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is supposed to be groundbreaking, especially with its camera which relies on a trio of 50-megapixel sensors and scored top marks in DxoMark. Also on board is a video function for professionals. NextPit already had the opportunity to briefly get our hands-on on the Honor Magic 5 Pro.

Good Promising camera system

Powerful performance with top processor

5,100 mAh battery with 66 W fast charging

Stylish design Bad Video features are of dubious usefulness

Expensive

Design and display The design of the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely an eccentric one, both at the front and the back. The striking camera module dominates the back, which is arranged in a ring in typical Honor fashion. Compared to its predecessor, the ring now also shares the color of the green model's case, and becomes a bit more discreet compared to the previous generation. The 8.77 mm thick Honor Magic 5 Pro is protected against dust and water ingress according to IP68. / © NextPit The 8.77 mm thin Honor Magic 5 Pro is protected against dust and water ingress according to its IP68 certification. There is also a curious look when viewed from the front: The display is rounded on all four sides. This gives the Honor Magic 5 Pro a very round, flowing design that also feels good in the hand. Our detailed review will tell whether this is practical in reality. However, the display is certainly nice to look at. The 6.81-inch LTPO panel has a 2,848 x 1,312 pixels resolution and looks really chic. At least, that is what we thought at the Honor event during MWC 2023. The typical brightness stands at 120 nits in artificial light, and the Magic 5 Pro fires all the way to 800 nits under bright sunlight. The HDR10+-compatible display is even capable of delivering 1,800 nits for HDR content. The display has a pixel density of 461 ppi and is still easy to read even in the Spanish sun thanks to its great brightness. / © NextPit The display has a pixel density of 461 ppi and looks really fancy no matter what you throw at it. Thanks to a pulse width modulation of 2,160 Hz, the display is also supposed to dim with a particularly low flicker rate and thus not affect your sleep when you are still messing around with the smartphone for ages at night.

Performance and battery life Qualcomm's current flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is installed in the Honor Magic 5 Pro. We have already reviewed the SoC's capability in several smartphones, such as the Xiaomi 13 Pro (review) or Samsung's Galaxy S23 series (comparison), which were also introduced globally at MWC. The biggest question remains: How stable is the performance? Unfortunately, the Magic 5 Pro, which we had in the short test at the MWC, did not allow any benchmarks. As soon as we have a series device at the beginning of March, we will definitely do these benchmarks in our detailed test. Until then, the Magic 5 Pro with the powerful Qualcomm SoC has definitely made a good first impression. The interface is wonderfully smooth, apps start directly—that's how it should be. In the first test, everything really runs extremely smoothly on the Honor Magic 5 Pro - despite the firmware not being final yet. / © NextPit Android 13 is the operating system of choice, where Honor has included its own Android skin known as MagicOS 7.1. Honor could not yet promise us just how many updates the Magic 5 Pro will receive in the future when asked at MWC. However, its predecessor, the Magic 4 Pro, will receive at least two major Android updates (13 and 14) and four years of security patches. We cannot judge the battery runtime after the short amount of time spent with it. However, the battery's capacity of 5,100 mAh looks set to be more than decent, and with 66 W wired and 50 W wireless charging speeds, you can be sure it is an impressive handset.

Camera The camera is the Magic 5 Pro's biggest strength, so says Honor and also DxOMark, who placed the smartphone in first place in their best camera list. In any case, the smartphone has the best capabilities to capture excellent photos with its trio of 50 MP cameras. The main camera relies on a specially adapted Sony IMX878 sensor in a 1/1.2-inch format, according to Honor. The 50 MP telephoto camera offers a 3.5x magnification rate and relies on the Sony IMX858 sensor. Finally, the ultrawide camera houses the OmniVision OV64B chip with a Freeform lens. While the back of the case is matte, the space around the camera module is reflective - a warm brick wall is reflected here, making the blue surface look reddish. The effect is actually nice to look at. / © NextPit Other camera hardware includes a ToF sensor (IMX516) as well as a color temperature sensor and a flicker sensor. Finally, all sorts of AI algorithms work in tandem to conjure up beautiful shots based on the image and depth information captured. For example, Honor promises a feature for action photography that automatically captures the highest point in a jump. Unfortunately, we have not had the chance to take a slew of photos with the Honor Magic 5 Pro to date. However, we can already say that the camera app is well implemented, where the autofocus reacts quickly even under difficult lighting conditions. The camera of the Honor Magic 5 Pro makes a good impression during the first test—the camera app responds very quickly. / © NextPit Apart from photos, the Magic 5 Pro also focuses on videos. The smartphone films in 4K resolution at 60 fps, optionally with HDR10+ or in log format with 10-bit color depth. Last but not least, there is of course a selfie camera in front with a 12 MP resolution and an unspecified 3D depth camera.

Honor Magic 5 Pro technical specifications Specifications Device Honor Magic 5 Pro Design Quad rounded display panel

IP68 certification

Colors: Meadow Green, Black Screen OLED 6.81 inch, LTPO

1312 x 2848 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate Memory 8 / 12 GB RAM

256 / 512 GB ROM CPU / GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | Adreno 740 GPU Camera Main camera : 50 MP | f/1.6

: 50 MP | f/1.6 Ultrawide camera: 50 MP | f/2.0 | 122° FOV

50 MP | f/2.0 | 122° FOV 3.5x telephoto zoom camera: 50 MP | f/3.0

50 MP | f/3.0 Selfie camera : 12 MP | f/2.4 | 3D scanner

: 12 MP | f/2.4 | 3D scanner Other: ToF camera, color temperature sensor Video 4K at 60 FPS, HDR10+, Honor Log (10 bit) Interface/OS MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 Battery 5,100 mAh

66 W wired charging

50 W wireless charging Audio Stereo speaker

No headphone jack Dimensions & Weight 162.9 × 76.7 × 8.77 mm | 219 g Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC